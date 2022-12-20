Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch ahead of Christmas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.

Those watches are expected to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Blizzard Warnings as the storm approaches.

Before the storm Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 30s with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be near 29 degrees Wednesday.

The worst of the storm is expected Thursday night into Friday. Gusts of 55+ miles per hour, leading to blowing and possible power outages.

Blizzard conditions are possible, though a little less likely than originally expected, because of the difference in time between when the heaviest snowfall will arrive, and when the strongest winds will be blowing.

CBS

Significant snow totals are still possible, with the latest models predicting between about 7 and 10 inches in Chicago. Those expected totals almost certainly will change over the next couple days.

In northwest Indiana, those downwind of the storm along Lake Michigan could see very impressive additions from lake effect snow. Snow will taper off early Saturday.

A big temperature drop is expected Thursday evening. By Friday, temperatures will drop from near 30 degrees to likely single digits with below-zero wind chills. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, possibly as low as 25 below zero.

cbnews provided this article. For more articles like this please visit www.cbsnews.com/chicago/