By Dale King

Changing Lives of Boca Raton, the non-profit homeless resource provider, is

presenting its third annual Unity Day Expo Fair on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.

to 2 p.m. at Hughes Park, 200 NE 14th Street in Boca Raton.



The free, outdoor expo fair will feature up to 20 nonprofits and will highlight their

no-cost to low-cost services, community services and resources for public

assistance. The event will offer free food and beverages donated by Rebel House

Boca, entertainment, health screenings, prizes and activities for children.



Unity Day connects families in need to a variety of resources and finding solutions

to fundamental challenges. The goal is to help disadvantaged and underprivileged

families struggling during these trying times and those at risk of being homeless by

providing and informing them of all the great resources each non-profit and

organization has to offer.



“This will also serve to bring all the amazing local organizations together to better

network and help the community,” said Jerry Pagan, director of Changing Lives of

Boca Raton.



Among the non-profits attending will be:

 First United Methodist Church, which started the men’s shower and laundry

program for the homeless.



 Homeless Hearts Food International, which provides food relief, housing

assistance and mentoring.



 Breaking the Chains Outreach Ministries, which works with at-risk children,

the elderly, homeless, and the needy.



 AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc.), which promotes violence-

free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end

violence and domestic abuse.

For information, visit https://changinglives.me/unity-day-2022/



Changing Lives of Boca Raton, Inc is a 501C3 nonprofit organization dedicated to

enriching the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Its program aims to

prepare clients for gainful employment and support individuals’ return to

independent and self-sustaining living.



In addition to the spiritual and practical guidance to clients, Changing

Lives provides assistance with scholarships for sober living facilities and detox,

housing stipends, costs for mental and physical care, personal documentation and

personal documentation, and endowments for business start-ups.



For more information please visit website at https://changinglives.me/, Facebook

page @changinglivesBR and Instagram page @changinglivesbocaraton or call

561-961-4635.