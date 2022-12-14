Changing Lives presents Third Annual Unity Day Expo Fair Saturday, Dec.
17, to aid homeless
By Dale King
Changing Lives of Boca Raton, the non-profit homeless resource provider, is
presenting its third annual Unity Day Expo Fair on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.
to 2 p.m. at Hughes Park, 200 NE 14th Street in Boca Raton.
The free, outdoor expo fair will feature up to 20 nonprofits and will highlight their
no-cost to low-cost services, community services and resources for public
assistance. The event will offer free food and beverages donated by Rebel House
Boca, entertainment, health screenings, prizes and activities for children.
Unity Day connects families in need to a variety of resources and finding solutions
to fundamental challenges. The goal is to help disadvantaged and underprivileged
families struggling during these trying times and those at risk of being homeless by
providing and informing them of all the great resources each non-profit and
organization has to offer.
“This will also serve to bring all the amazing local organizations together to better
network and help the community,” said Jerry Pagan, director of Changing Lives of
Boca Raton.
Among the non-profits attending will be:
First United Methodist Church, which started the men’s shower and laundry
program for the homeless.
Homeless Hearts Food International, which provides food relief, housing
assistance and mentoring.
Breaking the Chains Outreach Ministries, which works with at-risk children,
the elderly, homeless, and the needy.
AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc.), which promotes violence-
free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end
violence and domestic abuse.
For information, visit https://changinglives.me/unity-day-2022/
Changing Lives of Boca Raton, Inc is a 501C3 nonprofit organization dedicated to
enriching the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Its program aims to
prepare clients for gainful employment and support individuals’ return to
independent and self-sustaining living.
In addition to the spiritual and practical guidance to clients, Changing
Lives provides assistance with scholarships for sober living facilities and detox,
housing stipends, costs for mental and physical care, personal documentation and
personal documentation, and endowments for business start-ups.
For more information please visit website at https://changinglives.me/, Facebook
page @changinglivesBR and Instagram page @changinglivesbocaraton or call
561-961-4635.