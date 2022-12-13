Bruch is Back! Prezzo’s New Bottomless Brunch is launching on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1st!

As if it ever went anywhere, right? But you’ve never had a brunch like this. You want breakfast? Of course. Lunch? Easy. A playful combination of the two? Done! You want it to never end? Stop teasing me with a good time.

It’s no lie—Prezzo’s new brunch special is BOTTOMLESS. Read the fine print. You can order as many of the 18 different small brunch plates as you can possibly eat in 2 hours for a laughable $39 a person. That means you can mix and match sinful items like their Crème Brulee French Toast Bake, and finish up with healthy (and vegan) options like the Butternut Squash Quinoa Stack.

Recharge with hangover staples like the savory Bacon, Egg & Cheese Slider, crafted with a fluffed egg, mozzarella and lemon garlic aioli, on a brioche bun. Lusting for something more Instagram-worthy? Indulge in the Caprese Avocado Toast with chopped cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.

Experience some wild sides: Candied Nueske Bacon with brown sugar & maple glaze, cracked black pepper & chives; Potato Hash with smoked paprika, bell pepper & vidalia onion; and the show-stopping, Roasted Garlic Italian Fries with black truffle chive aioli.

If you’re feeling “when in Rome”, go for un classico Italiano, like the Meatball Slider or Sausage & Peppers Skillet, with Italian sausage, caramelized onions, peppers & diced potatoes.

And you won’t want to miss this alarm: the final bell, the crowd pleaser, Chef’s Benedict. Chef David Garcia, executive chef at Prezzo’s Palm Beach Gardens location, will start 2023 right with a New Year’s Day Brunch featuring his favorite – Lobster Benedict. Bet my bar tab you can’t finish all 18 rounds.

Speaking of, what kind of brunch would they be offering if we didn’t talk about the booze and the bubbles? Pair the bites with Bottomless Sips, a mix and match of Prosecco Zero, Mimosas, Bellinis, Aperol Spritz, and Bloodies with Prezzo’s signature bloody mix. $20 per person. Feeling bougie? Ball out with bottomless bubbles, the famed Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label by the glass ($20) or endless ($50).

I don’t know about you, but my hangover is already gone and I’m ready for that three o’clock siesta. See you there.

Prezzo’s new brunch will give 2-hour bottomless windows per table. No need to reserve, seating will be first-come, first-serve. Reservations will be taken for parties of 8 or more only.

Starting Sunday, January 1st, Brunch will run Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last seating at 2:00, for $39 per person, and an additional $20 for the classic alcoholic beverages. Prosecco Zero will be hosting a complimentary prosecco tasting upon arrival to celebrate the launch on New Year’s Day at our Palm Beach Gardens location as well.

Prezzo is an Italian trattoria known for its stylish ambiance, alfresco dining, and friendly neighborhood feel. Prezzo has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton.