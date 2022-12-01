BofA Names Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County 2022 Neighborhood Builders

Bank of America today announced that Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work to remove economic barriers and advance socioeconomic opportunity in Palm Beach County. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the two organizations will expand programs and services that are addressing healthcare, education, employment, and basic needs for the underserved and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County will each receive a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management, and strategic storytelling, join a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and access capital to expand their impact. The program continues to be the nation’s largest investment into nonprofit leadership development.

“Nonprofits like Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County are the backbone to our community in Palm Beach County as they are dedicated to understanding the obstacles many individuals, families and community members are experiencing,” said Fabiola Brumley, president, Bank of America Palm Beach County. “It’s important that we direct not only capital, but also the necessary resources and training to help position these nonprofits and their leadership team for long-term success as they grow strategically and make a positive impact.”

Boca Helping Hands uses a holistic approach to combat poverty by making food, medical, and financial assistance programs available to at-risk and vulnerable populations impacted by systemic and racial inequity. The bank’s funding will go towards expanding pantry bag distribution, healthcare access, and resource center emergency financial assistance, particularly helping the growing number of families who need food assistance due to inflation. Boca Helping Hands Grants Manager Anna Campitelli Rubenstein will join Boca Helping Hands Executive Director Greg Hazle and participate in leadership development to advance Boca Helping Hands’ connections with funding sources and partnerships with other community organizations.

“Advanced communication training and learning about best practices will help us better promote to diverse audiences, advocate for our programs, recruit new supporters, and help us set clear expectations for projects and the organization as a whole,” said Rubenstein. “Belonging to a larger network of nonprofit leaders that we can learn from and consult, brainstorm, and exchange ideas with is invaluable in our assessment of unmet community needs. The impacts can be further amplified when we share these lessons with our staff, board, and other local networks.”

The Arc of Palm Beach County strives to create a continuum of care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities through programming that advances disability inclusion and adult-care focused services. The bank’s funding will be used to expand employment services and programs, training technology needs, support travel, operational costs, and curriculum development. Specifically, they will be able to create a Hospitality and Tourism Certificate Program to provide adults with disabilities the qualifications needed to better secure sustainable job placement. The Arc of Palm Beach County Senior Director of Adult Day Services Kristie Giles will join The Arc’s CEO Kimberly McCarten and participate in leadership development to further future collaborations and inspire new avenues for The Arc of Palm Beach County’s programming.

“What I love about the opportunities for leadership development through the Bank of America grant is that they create a new environment of people from outside of my industry and from across the nation ready to share their unique perspectives,” said Kristie Giles, senior director of adult day services, The Arc of Palm Beach County. “These conversations will undoubtedly spark ideas we can implement at our organization to improve our team, programs, and services. Further, it provides an excellent opportunity for potential collaborations and partnerships.”

In Palm Beach County, 27 nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders, with the bank investing more than $5.8 million into these local organizations since 2005. The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and organizations are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past Neighborhood Builders honorees.

Through 2021, Bank of America has invested over $280 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,400 nonprofits and helping more than 2,800 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills. Neighborhood Builders is just one example of how Bank of America deploys capital in communities, builds cross-sector partnerships, and promotes socioeconomic progress as part of its approach to responsible growth.