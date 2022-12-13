Boca West Children’s Foundation Receives AmFund Golden Pear Grant

Boca West Community Charitable Foundation

Boca Raton, FL – The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a live stream on Facebook in a record breaking $250,000 distribution of funds and an additional $100K in-kind donations through its Educational Foundation.

Boca West Children’s Foundation was among the organizations selected for an unrestricted grant in the amount of $5,000.

“We are pleased to present Boca West Children’s Foundation with a Golden Pear Grant. Their application was very compelling, and their work provides such important resources to children and families,” said Deborah Marshall, Chief Operating Officer of the American Fundraising Foundation. “We are grateful for all they are doing to make a difference. The Golden Pear is part of our logo and symbolizes good health, prosperity, longevity and future happiness – all the things we hope for them and the many organizations that impact lives daily.”

“We are absolutely delighted to receive a Golden Pear Grant! This will enable us to help even more children in need in Palm Beach County,” Pam Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation said.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Children’s Foundation was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $16 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Boca West Children’s Foundation serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time each year to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org

About the American Fundraising Foundation

Each year, the American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) carefully chooses organizations to support through sponsorship of events, year-end grant distribution, virtual silent auctions, and other programs to raise much-needed unrestricted funds for the important mission of those organizations. AmFund currently partners with over 500 organizations in support of their funding needs.

The national headquarters of AmFund is located in Florida and opens its training center to nonprofit organizations for lunch and learns as well as special programs. Its Educational Foundation is a Federally recognized 501(c)3 and provides professional training for Development Directors, Executive Directors, Board Members, and others leveraging more than two decades of fundraising experience. It offers expertise in a wide variety of topics for groups ranging in size from 12 to 1000.

Since its inception in 1999, the American Fundraising Foundation has distributed more than $44 million for worthy causes. Its signature silent auctions featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences are presented at organizations’ special events, whether in person, virtual or hybrid events, drawing admiration, praise and excitement as the entire process elevates the event in the eyes of patrons, board members and the community.

Additionally, AmFund annually donates unrestricted funds known as Golden Pear Grants, to select organizations.

The Golden Pear, prominently part of AmFund’s logo, is deeply rooted in history as well as in its mission. Throughout history, even before the written word, the pear has been honored as a sacred fruit signifying wisdom, prosperity, good health, longevity, and future happiness – all the things Amfund seeks for its nonprofit partners.

For more information about AmFund, visit www.amfund.org or call (407) 895-8000. Read AmFund’s blog at www.amfund.org/blog and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.