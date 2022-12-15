Boca West Children’s Foundation and Boys & Girls Club to Make Holiday Dreams Come True for 150 Local Kids

13th Annual Old Navy Shopping Trip, Santa Gift, Breakfast and Food Basket for Holiday Meal

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Children’s Foundation , the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, and volunteers from Boca West Country Club

The 13th annual holiday shopping trip for 150 local kids age 6 to 13 at Old Navy, Boca Raton. Each child will receive a $50 gift card to purchase clothing for themselves in the store. Younger siblings will receive gift cards for $25 and teens who are not able to be at the event will receive $50 gift cards to Old Navy. The kids will be accompanied by a Boca West Country Club member while they shop for the new clothes. After shopping, the kids will be taken by bus to Boca West Country Club where they will enjoy a spectacular holiday brunch and activities.

In addition to the new clothes, each child will return home with a toy from Santa and a food basket filled with a turkey, a ham, fresh vegetables and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

WHEN: Saturday, December 17, starting at 8 a.m.

WHERE: 8:00 a.m. –9:30 a.m.–Old Navy, Shadowwood Square, 9887 Glades Road, Boca

9:45 a.m. –11:00 a.m.–Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton in a tent

HIGHLIGHTS:

8:00 a.m.–Kids arrive by bus at Old Navy to meet volunteers who will take them around the store. Other volunteers will unload truckloads of turkeys, hams and other treats for holiday food baskets. Old Navy is at Shadowwood Square, 9887 Glades Road, in Boca Raton.

9:45 a.m.–children arrive at Boca West Country Club to enjoy breakfast and entertainment in the tent. Boca West Country Club is at 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. Thirteen Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 9,300 children ages 6 – 18. In addition to a safe, fun and constructive alternative to being home alone, the Clubs offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Children’s Foundation was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $16 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Boca West Children’s Foundation serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time each year to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.