Boca Raton Historical Society’s ‘Walk of Recognition’ 2022 Ceremony Adds Honorees, Presents Historic Preservation Award to The Addison

This year’s annual “Walk of Recognition” ceremony sponsored by the Boca Raton

Historical Society added four new names to the growing list of individuals and

organizations who have “served the interest of our community and have enriched

the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton.”

The event also included the presentation of a historic preservation award to The

Addison restaurant, located in the building that once housed the offices of famed

Boca Raton architect Addison Mizner.

Designed by Mizner in 1926, the exquisite and historic venue is considered one of

the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

Initially created as the focal point of real estate operations for the Mizner

Development Corporation, Mizner designed The Addison to serve as a visual

example for his prospective clients and to house his sales offices, drafting rooms, a

small apartment for himself and a restaurant.

Modeled after Spanish painter El Greco’s home in Toledo, Spain, The Addison

was known to have been one of his favorite buildings.

Today, The Addison building is on the National Register of Historic places, and

—under the leadership of Vice President Zoe Lanham — has been fully restored as

South Florida’s historic venue and premier wedding and event setting.

This year’s “Walk of Recognition” nominees include former Mayor Steven

Abrams, philanthropists Arline and John McNally and community activist Lynn

Russell.

Beginning in 1989, Abrams served the community in many ways. He was first a

member of the City Council, then was elected mayor in 2001. He was re-elected in

2003 and 2005 before leaving due to term limits. He was appointed, then elected to

the post of District 4 Palm Beach County commissioner and was the first member

to serve as county mayor.

He later became executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation

Authority which operates Tri-Rail.

During his seven years as mayor —the longest tenure of anyone since 1950 —

Abrams was widely praised for his handling of the anthrax attack following the

9/11 terror attack on the U.S. He spearheaded the annexation of the Town Center

area to shore up the city’s tax base and successfully lowered taxes and attracted

new business.

Current Mayor Scott Singer said Abrams “set the gold standard by which future

mayors will be judged through his leadership, outreach, advocacy, and

mentorship.”

Steven and his wife, Debbie, a public relations agency executive, have two

children.

The names of Arline and John McNallywere also added to the “Walk of

Recognition.” They have been major supporters of the Boca Raton Regional

Hospital’s “Keeping the Promise” campaign, the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn

Cancer Institute’s Tree of Hope and League of Ribbons programs.

They have also been generous backers of Boca Helping Hands, the American

Association of Caregiving Youth, Sweet Dream Makers, JM Lexus Charities, St.

Ambrose Catholic Church and The Boys and Girls Club, among others.

According to their nomination from the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation,

the McNallys “are philanthropists who give unconditionally, looking only to make

a difference or to improve the lives of others.”



Lynn Russell, a Boca resident since 1980, has played a leading role in the

development and success of local community gardens, serving as manager and

teacher for the Junior League Community Garden at the library.

After helping to launch Allen’s Place, a community garden across from Ebenezer

Baptist Church, Russell managed the new project, where she set up a permaculture

area of young fruit trees and vegetable gardens for residents of Pearl City.

One of the letters nominating her said Russell has given “so generously of her time

and expertise (that) highlighting her works could encourage others—retirees and

youth—to discover their connection to the soil, to know the joys of harvesting

what you sow and the satisfaction of contributing to our food supply.”