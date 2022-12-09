Boca Beat, 12/09/2022
- The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance.
- Three Palm Beach State College students enrolled in the Nails Technician Career Certificate Program at the Belle Glade campus will be able to launch their new careers in style thanks to $1,000 scholarships from Dress for Success Palm Beaches. In addition to the money for tuition and education-related expenses, Guadalupe Ruiz, Maya Vallejo and Jessica Riquiz will have access to a network of support, mentors, professional attire and developmental tools that will help them thrive in their work and life.
- Waypoint Property Inspections East LLC (Waypoint East,) founded in 2006, serving Southeast Florida, announces it is merging with Waypoint Property Inspection LLC (Waypoint) based in Tampa, FL. The merger will be effective January 1, 2023. Waypoint has provided inspection services throughout West Central and Central Florida since 2005. The merged company will be Waypoint Property Inspection LLC. Mark Wahl, founder of Waypoint East, is thrilled to join Waypoint as its newest partner.
- B’nai Torah Congregation, a conservative synagogue in Boca Raton, is celebrating the conclusion of Mitzvah Month, which offered congregants as well as the South Florida community the opportunity to volunteer, donate, support and to generally do good in the local area, every single day during the month of November.
- In celebration of the fourth night of Chanukah, PJ Library®in South Palm Beach County invites friends and the entire Jewish community to a family-friendly celebration — Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah” — in Boca Raton. Crafts and story time, latkes, gelt, candle lighting, a special Chanukah concert, and much more will make for a fun and memorable evening.
- Palm Beach Atlantic University on Thursday announced the largest single gift in the university’s history. The $26 million gift comes from John J. and Sheila Rinker ($20 million) and the Marshall & Vera Lea Rinker Foundation ($6 million), of which he is the president. University leaders announced the gift Thursday at The Breakers during the launch of a $75 million capital campaign.
- People and assets deployed by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DOD) in ground, sea, air and space require maintaining operational wireless network connectivity at all times to deter and defeat agile adversaries. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, Florida International University (FIU), Virginia Tech (VT) and PQSecure Technologies, have joined forces to create a universal radio adapter that will enable seamless and secure operations through non-cooperative indigenous 5G networks for U.S. military, government and critical infrastructure systems.
- Politics major Miriam Edele, of Franklin, Vermont, has been selected for the John Jay Fellowship for spring 2023. The John Jay Fellowship, named for one of the framers of the Constitution, strives to produce “well-rounded students going into the political field with Christian faith and a foundation of the history of America,” said Edele. Twelve graduating students are selected as John Jay fellows each semester. The fellowship prepares its members to enter the world with an understanding of faith and values, she said.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship has been awarded a partnership with the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program for the eighth consecutive year.
- ASAP, the area’s only locally born food delivery service formerly known as Delivery Dudes, makes a special holiday delivery today to the United Way of Palm Beach County, providing food donations collected right here in area. ASAP’s delivery of the items was in partnership with the United Way’s Project Thanksgiving™ food drive.
- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, hosted the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, chaired by internationally renowned philanthropist, Lois Pope, at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Florida on November 11, 2022.
