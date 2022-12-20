Big Brothers Big Sisters kids experienced the magic of the holidays at Macy’s

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, in partnership with Macy’s, held a private holiday experience in early December with over one hundred kids across Macy’s locations in Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

What began 13 years ago in Macy’s at Treasure Coast Square Mall with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Palm Beach, and Martin Counties has now become the catalyst for a statewide event in twenty-two stores.

A holiday tradition like no other, BBBS kids were invited to a Macy’s store from Boca Raton, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach, and Jensen Beach to participate in a magical morning with their families or Big Brother/Big Sister. Kids received a Santa hat, a holiday goody bag, and a $50 gift card to shop before the store opened to the public. Next, they had breakfast, where they wrote letters to Santa, put them into Macy’s mailbox, made arts and crafts, and everyone was a kid again as they played with toys from the Toys“R” Us in-store shop.

The kids went on a shopping spree to find gifts for their families and were able to wrap them in the store. As a thank you, Macy’s was presented with a special thank you plaque signed by the kids, families, and mentors. In November, Macy’s launched a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to serve young people through the power of mentorship, creating a path for future success and impact that lasts a lifetime. Through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s has committed to creating brighter futures through bold representation for all. This holiday season, Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to help fuel these life-changing mentoring experiences by donating online at macys.com or rounding up purchases in-store (up to $.99) through Saturday, Dec. 24.

“We are grateful for our Palm Beach and Martin County Macy’s partners and advocates who continuously invest in our mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We are honored to be a part of Mission Every One, working alongside Macy’s as we create a brighter future for all,” said CEO Yvette Flores-Acevedo of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.