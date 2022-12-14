AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR DR. MICHELE BORBA TO SPEAK AT TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON: HELPING CHILDREN THRIVE IN AN UNCERTAIN WORLD

Boca Raton, FL (December 13, 2022) Dr. Michele Borba, internationally renowned educator, award-winning author, and parenting/child expert will be the featured guest speaker at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm at their Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton as well as online on Virtual Beth El. In their continuing efforts to provide insightful programming for their congregation and the community at large, the temple is pleased to host this invaluable lecture: Helping Children Thrive in an Uncertain World. Anyone with children or grandchildren from birth to age 18 will find this most relevant.

Dr. Borba will discuss important messages from her latest book, Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Some Kids Shine. She will explain why the old markers of accomplishment (grades, test scores) are no longer reliable predictors of success in the 21st century – and offers 7 teachable traits that will safeguard our kids for the future. Those essential character strengths-confidence, empathy, self-control, integrity, curiosity, perseverance, and optimism-will allow kids to roll with the punches and succeed in life.

Blending 40 years of teaching and consulting experience with the latest science,

Dr. Borba offers sound, realistic advice to parents, teachers and child advocates about helping children thrive. Her latest book is an urgently needed guide to address the staggering increase in anxiety, stress and emptiness for children from preschool to high school.

Susan Podolsky, Temple Beth El VP of Membership and Engagement who was instrumental in bringing Dr. Borba to speak at the temple, says, “In the fall of 2021, our Membership & Engagement Task Forces for Families with Young Children and Families with Children, Kindergarten through Grades 12, expressed concerns about helping their children achieve success and healthy self-esteem.

As children transitioned back to school after the pandemic, parents conveyed that higher levels of stress and anxiety were being exhibited. They were questioning their ability to provide healthy socialization opportunities and to help their children talk about their feelings and fears. They shared their desire for some assistance in setting boundaries, while encouraging independence. Both task forces carefully researched a list of potential speakers and everyone agreed that Dr. Michele Borba, was the expert we sought.”

Other vital members of the task force agree wholeheartedly. “The hope is that out of the 7 traits Dr. Borba discusses, each parent will find something pivotal that will resonate for them. It is so important to have an event like this in order to help give our children a much-needed boost of confidence especially during challenging times,” says Susie Siegel, Past President of Parenthood, our Beth El Learning Center Parent organization.

Tickets are available now at tbeboca.org/borba.

In-person Temple Member ticket: $18/person

In-person Guest Ticket: $36/person

Virtual Attendance Ticket: $18/person.

All include a copy of Dr. Borba’s latest book, Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Some Kids Shine. (One book per family. Virtual ticket holders may pick up their book at either the Schaefer Family Campus or the Beck Family Campus.)

Those who register to attend the main program will be invited to participate in one of several workshops being offered by Temple Beth El of Boca Raton in conjunction with Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services. These workshops are limited in capacity.

The following 3-part series will be offered for parents of children in five different age groups: Early Learning through Kindergarten, Kindergarten to Grade 5, Grades 5 – 8, and Grades 8-11.

Stretching the Comfort Zone in our Children– creating self-confident, problem solvers who are curious and independent thinkers while encouraging empathy “Choose Your Battles” with Nurturing Discipline– what are the lessons when children take risks, make mistakes, and test independence and how and when is it best for parents to create boundaries? Am I Okay and therefore, Is my Child Okay? Managing Parental Stress in 2023

“Parenting in today’s world can feel like an uphill battle. We, at Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, are proud to partner with Temple Beth El to facilitate Dr. Borba’s presentation on raising children and follow-up parent workshops. Our clinical staff will be available throughout the workshops to support parents with bringing up their children in today’s world as we strive to raise children with these important life skills for success,” says Danielle Greenblatt, LCSW, Director of Community Outreach, Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Inc. Jill Viner, who has generously underwritten this program, is passionate about helping children thrive, and is certain that this program will benefit families with children of all ages. She says, “We as parents and/or as guardians need to understand how to help future generations function and feel purposeful about themselves in these ever-changing times. We as adults need to reach, teach and touch them, in the hope they are able to navigate and nurture their individual paths.”

This program is open to all. Register at tbeboca.org/borba. For more information contact Elinor Josephson, Director of Engagement and Programming at ejosephson@tbeboca.org or 561-314-2833.

BIO

DR. MICHELE BORBA

Michele Borba, Ed.D.is an internationally renowned educator, award-winning author, and parenting child expert recognized for her solution-based strategies to strengthen children’s character, resilience, and reduce peer cruelty. A sought-after motivational speaker, she has spoken in 19 countries and five continents, and served as a consultant to hundreds of schools and corporations.

Clients include Sesame Street, Harvard, U.S. Air Force Academy, 18 US Army Bases in Europe and the Asian-Pacific, H.R.H. the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. and aTEDx Talk: “Empathy Is a Verb.” She offers realistic, research-based advice culled from a career working with over one million parents and educators worldwide.

Dr. Borba is an NBC contributor who has appeared over 150 times on the TODAY show and countless shows including Dateline, Dr. Phil, The View, NBC Nightly News, The Doctors, Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, MSNBC, Fox & Friends, Countdown, Fox, The Early Show, and CNN. Her work is featured in TIME, Washington Post, Newsweek, People, Boston Globe, U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times.

Reader’s Digest and Globe and Mail. Dr. Borba is recognized globally for her work in bullying and youth violence prevention. She’s a media spokesperson for major corporations including 3M, Office Depot, Unilever, Similac, General Mills, Mastercard, All, Galderma, V-Tech, Cetaphil, Splenda, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and consultant to Apple TV, McDonalds and Disney.

She is the award-winning author of over 24 books translated into 19 languages including Nobody Likes Me, No More Misbehavin’, Don’t Give Me that Attitude!, Building Moral Intelligence, Parents Do Make A Difference, The Big Book of Parenting Solutions, End Peer Cruelty, Build Empathy, and UnSelfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World. Her latest book (spring 2021) Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Awards include the National Educator Award (presented by the National Council of Self-Esteem), National Child Safety Award of 2016 by Child Safety Network, Santa Clara University’s Outstanding Alumna Award, Outstanding Contribution to the Educational Profession by the Bureau of Education and Research and a 2016 SHORTY nominee for “Best Social Media Influencer in Parenting.”

She was named Honorary Chairperson for Self-Esteem in Hong Kong, consultant for the Character Education and Civic Engagement for the U.S. Dept of Education, Disney Influencer, and Goodwill Ambassador for M.I.T.’s One Laptop per Child project. Board memberships include Parents, Character.org, Child Safety Network, Boys & Girls Club of America, USTA Sportsmanship Committee. Her proposal: “Ending School Violence and Bullying” (SB1667) was signed into California law in 2002.

Dr. Borba is a former classroom and special education teacher with a wide range of teaching experience, including work in a private practice with children with learning and emotional disabilities. She received a Doctorate in Educational Psychology and Counseling from the University of San Francisco, an M.A. in Learning Disabilities and B.A. from the University of Santa Clara, and Life Teaching Credential from San Jose State University. She lives in Palm Springs, California with her husband and has three grown sons.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org.