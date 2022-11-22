Women’s Health Seminar

Are you tired? Are you gaining weight? Are you entering menopause? We have the Solution!

Join us for an exciting women’s seminar on December 9, 2022 at The Boca Chamber of Commerce, 12:00 PM -1:30 PM with Dr. David Suarez, to find the answers. If you don’t feel the way you should, your energy levels are low, you have poor exercise results, then this seminar is for you. Dr. Suarez will encourage and empower you to ask questions and will teach you to make healthier decisions.

Dr. Suarez is an innovator and leading expert in hormone optimization, weight loss, integrative

medicine, sexual health and esthetics. By combining a comprehensive blood work panel with

your symptom history Dr. Suarez can develop a customized plan that works just for you.

Pure Wellness Medical 9033 Glades Rd Suite B. (Above PNC Bank) Corner of Glades and

Lyons. Boca Raton FL 33434. (844)335-7873.

If you would like more information about this topic and to RSVP (reservation is required) for the

seminar, please call 844-335-7873. Or email: caroline@purewellnessmedical.com

Contact information: Dr. David Suarez

Organization: Pure Wellness Medical

Website: www.purewellnessmedical.com

Phone: 844-335-7873

Email: caroline@purewellnessmedical.com