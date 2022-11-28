Top 6 Must-See London Attractions

London hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics, and it has hosted visitors from around the world every year before and after. Prior to 2020, London often had 20 million or more international tourists each year. On top of that, more than 280 million day-trippers saw London in 2015! If you are someone who is making a day trip to London, you should consider luggage storage in Waterloo Station to have all of your necessities a few minutes away while seeing the nearby attractions.

Waterloo Station, which others refer to as London Waterloo, is one of the busiest railway stations in the United Kingdom. It is a main stop on the National Rail Network and has countless things to see within a short distance. Here are six must-see attractions you need to visit.

1. London Eye

While many cities around the world have Ferris wheels, London’s provides a one-of-a-kind experience. Located on the water, it is the busiest paid attraction in the United Kingdom with nearly four million visitors annually. Every car is an observation deck that allows customers to relax while witnessing spectacular views of London. You can see nearly every notable attraction from London Eye and take some unique photos only available from this location. If you leave London without giving it a try, you’ll regret it every time you see it on TV afterward.

2. London Aquarium

Directly next to London Eye, Sea Life London Aquarium welcomes more than one million guests annually. It opened in 1997 on the ground floor of County Hall. In 2015, the aquarium relocated to a different part of County Hall to accommodate Shrek’s Adventure! London. The facility showcases a variety of marine species and many educational exhibits.

3. South Bank

Once you are done at London Eye and the aquarium, you can walk along the edge of the River Thames to South Bank. Only a mile away, South Bank gives tourists a wide range of options. One of those options is Shakespeare’s Globe, which is a reconstruction of the Globe Theatre on the bank of the River Thames. Unfortunately, the original theatre that Shakespeare made famous was demolished in 1644. However, the highly accurate recreation opened in 1997. If you want to see a show there, keep in mind that the capacity is only 1,400.

Since you can spend all day in this walking-friendly section of London, it's important to know there are quality food options as well. The South Bank area has many restaurants, and Borough Market is a short walking distance.

4. Imperial War Museum

If your journey has led you back toward Waterloo Station or London Eye, you can continue walking toward Imperial War Museum. The British National Museum examines conflicts from World War I to the present. Because it was founded while World War I was ongoing, it contains detailed, first-hand accounts from people who lived through these many conflicts. The museum has six floors and a wealth of information to give guests an amazing perspective of the many conflicts of the 20th century. Surprisingly, you can gain all of this knowledge for free since the museum does not charge for admission.

5. Jubilee Gardens

If you need something more calming and peaceful on your itinerary, you can spend some time relaxing at Jubilee Gardens. This public park was created in 1977 to recognize the Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II. It received substantial investment and redevelopment in 2012 ahead of the Summer Olympics and the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II.

6. St. Paul’s Cathedral

You may also find peace at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the area. Located on the other side of the River Thames, this masterpiece is etched into Britain’s history. It served as the site of Charles and Diana’s wedding along with Winston Churchill’s funeral. It remains an active church with daily services, which you can attend for free.

Conclusion

Conclusion

With so many attractions within a short walking distance, it's no wonder that so many people visit London for day trips or extended stays. We didn't even mention Big Ben, which happens to be directly across from London Eye. Whether it is a day trip or a lengthier stay, enjoy the amazing sights and history London has to offer!