The Ultimate CBD Wholesale & Private Label Guide

There are more and more CBD retailers and manufacturers on the market. Cannabis’ popularity keeps growing, and the demand for CBD products and wholesale CBD continues to increase. It may be unclear where to begin if you are personally using CBD and want to make it available to others through a store. This is especially true if you just want to be part of one of the most rapidly evolving industries.

Finding a CBD supplier you can trust is one of the most crucial steps in building a CBD business. You want to create high-quality CBD products, so you need a quality CBD supplier.

Choosing CBD Extract to Buy

Full-Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum CBD

CBD Isolate

CBD Extracts

CBD Crude

CBD Distillate

CBD Crumble

CBD Product Types to Buy/Sell

Tinctures

Edibles

Softgels

Topicals

CBD Vape Pens

CBD Preroll

CBD Flower

How Can CBD Wholesale Benefit You?

CBD is everywhere in 2022, and there are thousands of CBD products on the internet. However, when starting a CBD business, you’ll need to find an alternative way of acquiring CBD than paying retail.

Others acquire CBD from manufacturers and purchase wholesale CBD to create products like soft gels, edibles, tinctures, topicals, etc., using CBD they grow or purchase.

Both CBD wholesale companies and CBD retailers benefit from the option of buying and selling large quantities of CBD. Wholesale CBD companies avoid handling time and production costs by selling CBD in bulk to retailers, who then distribute the product to consumers.

Buying CBD in bulk is much cheaper than buying CBD at retail, so you can sell your products and make money from them. You can create any product you wish and build your brand when you white-label CBD. This includes CBD, including CBD distillate without additives, which creates a pure CBD distillate without additives. Additionally, you can buy CBD products in bulk and store them properly. Products like tinctures, soft gels, edibles, and more can be packaged, branded, and resold.

Hemp: The Origin of the Plant

In order for CBD to be of high quality, it needs to be extracted from hemp which is highly nutrient-rich. When hemp is grown on contaminated land, those toxins and heavy metals will end up in the hemp. This is because hemp heals the soil by pulling toxins and heavy metals from the ground. You’ll want to extract from an uncontaminated, nutrient-rich plant if you want to create pure products.

In addition to being transparent about their products, reputable brands provide relevant information. Hemp imported from foreign countries with scant regulation is often used by manufacturers to cut costs. If you purchase hemp grown in the United States, you may produce CBD products contaminated with unwanted ingredients.

What is CBD?

It’s imperative to understand the ins and outs of CBD before getting started, even though many people who decide to enter the CBD market already know about it. Marijuana is a long-established human drug.

It’s known for its euphoric effects, and it’s part of a wide variety of cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. In addition to CBD, marijuana plants also contain omega-6 fatty acids, although CBD is derived from hemp, a cousin plant of marijuana.

There are many similarities between hemp and marijuana, but their major difference is the amount of THC they contain, which is what makes cannabis psychoactive.

THC is present in hemp plants in amounts no much higher than 0.3 percent

Marijuana, on the other hand, contains up to 30 percent psychoactive compounds, causing users to become more relaxed

A 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp and its derivatives from the definition of marijuana, allowing millions of Americans access to CBD products. Hemp and its derivatives have been considered Schedule I drugs since 1970.

CBD is:

A non-psychoactive substance

Efficacious but not addictive.

An extract from hemp

Suitable for consumption

As measured on a dry weight basis, CBD is federally legal when the psychoactive cannabinoid THC does not exceed 0.3 percent in hemp products.

Make sure you choose a reputable brand of CBD

When you are looking to resell wholesale CBD and are eager to launch your appealing website for your customers, you may feel rushed to make decisions. In order to have a successful business, you need high-quality CBD, which means you need to find a reputable brand and top-grade CBD, which is why you need to know where your CBD is coming from.

Many wholesale CBD retailers sell CBD extracts, but not all of them are of the same quality and are made from imported hemp, which is less pure.

In order to find a supplier, you simply need to search Google, and you will get 2,030,000 results. However, in order to find the right supplier, you’ll need more than a few words on your keyboard. Before making your purchase, take these factors into consideration when choosing wholesale CBD:

What is the organic status of CBD?

If you buy wholesale CBD, ensure it’s organic and grown without pesticides and chemicals during the growing process.

Do you know if it is produced in a GMP-certified facility?

It is important for CBD to be produced in facilities that have been certified by Good Manufacturing Practices, a standard that ensures quality and safety.

THC content – Farm Bill Compliant

The federal government only allows hemp-derived products if the THC content does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%. It is critical to determine whether CBD products are farm-bill compliant when buying in bulk to resell. Many wholesale retailers label their products as hemp-derived, but they may contain more than the legal limit of THC.

According to a report by the FDA in 2020, half of CBD products have THC levels above the legal limit. You may be held responsible if your customers suffer unwanted side effects and consequences.

Is the CBD third-party lab tested?

You cannot trust suppliers blindly when shopping for CBD-created products. Every wholesale CBD retailer claims CBD is of the highest quality, but not all claims are accurate. It is not possible to prove that the CBD is uncontaminated or that the extract contains no more than the permitted amounts of THC or CBD without third-party laboratory testing.

To guarantee the quality of CBD you are getting, the CBD supplier should include a certificate of analysis from a licensed third-party lab with every order.

Ready to work with the premier CBD company?

