The Symphonia’s 2022-23 Concert Season Kickoff Is on ‘Fire’

Andrés Cardénes

‘Inspired, Naturally’ Debuts on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its first concert of its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ themed season on Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for the kickoff performance is ‘FIRE.’ Renowned violinist Andrés Cardénes is featured as Conductor and Violin Soloist.

Recognized worldwide as a musical phenomenon, Grammy-nominated Andrés Cárdenes parlays his myriad of talents into one of classical music’s most versatile careers. A ferocious, passionate, and personally charismatic artist, Cuban-born Cárdenes has garnered international acclaim from critics and audiences alike for his compelling solo violin, conducting, viola, chamber music, concertmaster, and recorded performances.

Since capturing the Second Prize in the 1982 Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition in Moscow, Mr. Cárdenes has appeared as soloist with over 100 orchestras on four continents.

Cárdenes will lead The Symphonia in igniting its new season with fiery works, including Signs of Life II by Russell Peck, with engaging rhythms and gorgeous melodic lines, followed by Haydn’s exhilarating and volatile Symphony No. 59, nicknamed ‘Fire.’ The concert concludes with Mozart’s striking and exotic Violin Concerto No. 5.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person. Information on subscriptions, flex-subscriptions and single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.

Pre-Concert Conversation:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis, in conversation with guest conductor, Andres Cárdenes takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

Meet The Orchestra:

The Symphonia’s most popular, interactive program for kids returns for the season on Saturday, Nov 12 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., coinciding with The Symphonia’s rehearsal and includes an instrument petting zoo. Children can attend for free, and adults are just $5 per person. The event also takes place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

‘Inspired Naturally’ was inspired by Terra Nostra, an award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard and produced by Earth Creative that combines mind-blowing visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change. The film will serve as the backdrop for The Symphonia’s December concert.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia’s annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem’ children’s program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra’ for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,’ a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia’s featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org; follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca.