The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host Three Special Events in December

(Boca Raton, FL – November 22, 2022) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced it will be hosting three special events next month—two Town Hall Talks and the return of the popular Sips & Sounds musical series. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Thursday, December 1, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Archeological Findings at Boca Raton

Robert Carr, Executive Director of the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy, will discuss pre-Columbian archaeology at Ocean Strand and other Boca Raton sites. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Thursday, December 8, at 6 pm

Holiday Sips & Sounds

Jeff Kaye & Krescendo Jazz will present a program of Holiday Favorites from Jingle Bells to Winter Wonderland to Rock of Ages and Silent Night. There will also be a sing-along. The evening will include everything from jazz standards to more traditional fare.

6:00 to 6:45 pm

Cocktail Reception sponsored by The Windham Hotel 6:45 to 7:30 pm

Performance

Musicians include Jeff Kaye (trumpet), Rick Krive (keyboard), Cody Alan (saxophone), and vocalists Joanna Kaye and Wendy Pederson.

Tickets: $60 for BRHS members; $70 for nonmembers

For information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.bocahistory.org/holiday-sips-sounds

Wednesday, December 14, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Palm Beach County and the Second Seminole War

A discussion between Josh Liller, Curator of the Jupiter Inlet & Lighthouse, and BRHS Curator Susan Gillis. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

Fifty Years of Collecting

Running through December 2022

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell’s flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society’s collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the

museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

