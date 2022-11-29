The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to HostGreek Consul General Loukas TsokosSaturday, December 3

WHAT:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) is hosting a special visit and presentation by an international dignitary.

WHEN:

Saturday, December 3, at 2:30 pm

WHO:

Loukas Tsokos, Counsel General of Greece

TOPIC:

The Tampa-based Consul General will speak about Greek-American relations as well as about Greece itself, covering politics, economy, history and culture. In particular, he will discuss a new higher education initiative that Greece will be launching in 2023.

BACKGROUND:

The mission of the Greek Consulate General is to build on the longstanding cooperation between Greece and the United States and further enhance the bonds of friendship between our two peoples. Since 2021, Tsokos has held the position of Minister Plenipotentiary, Consul General of Greece in Tampa. Before that, he was the Counselor, Diplomatic Advisor for the Ministry of Citizen Protection in Athens, and earlier held the position of Counselor, Directorate for NATO and Euroatlantic Affairs, MFA in Athens. He holds a Degree in Law from the University of Aix En Provence, France and is fluent in Greek, English, French, and Spanish.

Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

Fifty Years of Collecting

Running through December 2022



Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell’s flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society’s collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the

museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.