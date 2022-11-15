The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Tree Canopy

Saturday, November 19 From 6 P.M. To 9 P.M.

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest

Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

The centerpiece of Mizner Park and Downtown Boca’s holiday display will be an enchanted walk-through experience throughout the park’s median with 16’ x 10’ illuminated tree canopy walkway reflective of a white magical forest. The path will reveal a series of large, dramatic ice crystals. Across from the Mizner Park Amphitheater will be an outdoor lighted art gallery with three interactive custom picture frames that invite guests to be a part of. Complementing the decor will be cascading style lighted fountains of lights at the main fountain and patterned golden/bronze light poles.

“This inaugural holiday display will truly transform Downtown Boca into a winter wonderland,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “This fun, festive and interactive experience will usher in a new tradition and attract visitors to the area throughout the holiday season.”

The production is brought to Boca Raton by Chitwood Studios, who for more than 20 years has created unique visual presentations with lighting, projection and scenery for such companies as Disney, Facebook, the World Games, Phillips Electronics and many more.

Festivities will include holiday vendors; DJ Disco Dance Party with games and snow flurries from 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.; photos with Santa; trackless train rides; letters to Santa; a giant snow globe for photo opportunities; costumed characters; food and beverage vendors; and a stage show, “Hollywood Holiday” with singing dancing and a live band at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will feature the ceremonial lighting of the City’s tree led by Mayor Scott Singer and City Council at 7:15 p.m., that will illuminate simultaneously with Mizner Park’s 30-foot white tree at the south end of the center and all of the holiday lighting throughout Downtown Boca.

Throughout Mizner Park, 50,000 LED lights will adorn 75 palm trees; poles will be laced with garland; lights and four wreaths (each 60” in diameter) will be placed throughout the center; garland will be swooped throughout the gazebos and the valet parking station – all of which will be decorated with lights and holiday trimmings.

Your favorite Mizner Park restaurants will be open with special seating options offering great views of the holiday décor and lights. Please contact the restaurants directly for more information.

The event is sponsored by the City of Boca Raton, Mizner Park, and WPBF-TV.

Other holiday events, presented by the City of Boca Raton, include:

Merry in Mizner will bring evening holiday entertainment throughout Mizner Park every Friday in December (December 2, 9, 16 and 23) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with strolling, festive performances to enhance the spirit of the season.

The 50th Annual Holiday Street Parade, themed “Groovy 70s” in recognition of the parade’s 50-year milestone, will be Wednesday, December 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning at Federal Highway and SE 5th Street, traveling north to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. More than 70 floats and groups will entertain viewers as they bring dance, lights, and song to Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

The 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, December 17 will begin at 6:30 p.m. andlight up the waterways beginning at C-15 Canal, traveling south, with the primary public viewing and activities at Red Reef Park, and additional public viewing locations at Silver Palm Park and Wildflower Park. For more information or to enter the parade, visit www.myboca.us/communityevents.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool and use free parking at City Hall, the Downtown Boca Raton Library, and the Building Administration building.