Spady Museum Updates 2022-23 Season

The premier African-American cultural center in Palm Beach County brings back community favorites and new events

Delray Beach, FL – For its 2022-23 season, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum is bringing back community favorites, such as its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch and its signature Kwanzaa celebration.

The museum recently announced its newest exhibition, “Strong Communities Emerging: The Development of Coastal Communities,” which invites visitors to learn how newly freed citizens made their way to this region for a new start. In spite of the obstacles that follow them to their new home, they thrive and leave a legacy of strong communities that endure today. Their stories will be told through photos, oral histories and narratives shared by the docent on a guided tour. Cost: Free to enter gallery; $20 for guided tour; no reservations needed.

What’s Upcoming

December 26, 2022: Kwanzaa Celebration

On Monday, December 26, Kwanzaa will welcome families to celebrate the holidays by making their own gifts and enjoying live music, art activities, storytelling for children, and food. Continuing a tradition established in 2020, Kuumba Village will be held in conjunction with the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.

Kwanzaa is a week-long, annual celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honor African heritage in African-American culture. It is observed from December 26 to January 1, culminating in gift-giving and a feast. (Learn more about Kwanzaa here: https://officialkwanzaawebsite.org/) The Spady Museum will kick-off the week-long celebration with an afternoon of community observation. The remaining six days of Kwanzaa wBe a part of the reaffirmation of the individual, culture, family and environment.

The Kwanzaa Celebration is held in collaboration with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delray Beach Chapter, and is in partnership with Sankofa Study Group, Pyramid Books and Kwanzaa 365 Live.

Where: Umoja (the first day of Kwanzaa) will be held outside on the museum grounds, 170 NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

When: 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022

January 16, 2023: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch

A signature community event, which is often sold-out, the Spady Museum’s “I Have A Dream” Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast has swelled to welcome more than 300 people from Palm Beach and Broward counties. The Breakfast features guest speakers, musical entertainment, and a full breakfast buffet. Tickets are available at www.spadymuseum.com. For more information, call 561-279-8883 or email spadymuseum@gmail.com.

Where: Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m.-noon, Monday, January 16, 2023

February 17, 2023: Youth Art Festival

The energy of the first Black Youth Awareness Art Festival spilled out into the streets of West Settlers’ Historic District, as the Spady Museum and Milagro Center welcomed more than 300 new and old friends to the Black History Month event. In 2023, the Spady Museum plans for a repeat performance, this time in partnership with CAPE Universal. At the festival, young people took to the stage with music, poetry/spoken word and dance, while youth chatted with customers. Artwork created by local youth lined the outdoor venue, which provided a lively backdrop for young, small business owners selling their wares. Delray Beach Police officers handed out ice cream and Digital Vibes kept the music in the air. About 50 audience members joined a giant drum circle led by Anthony Bacchus of CAPE Universal.

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, outside on the museum grounds, 170 NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

When: 4-10 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023

ABOUT THE SPADY CULTURAL HERITAGE MUSEUM:

Opened in 2001, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum is the only cultural center of its kind in Palm Beach County. Located at 170 NW Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach, it is dedicated to showcasing the contributions of African-, Caribbean- and Bahamian-Americans to Florida and the U.S. Programs include exhibitions, museum tours, and community events. Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday; Mondays by appointment. Closed Sundays. Admission: $20; Members are free. For more information, call 561-279-8883 or visit www.spadymuseum.com