Scott Singer Earns Re-Election, Newcomer Fran Nachlas Wins Seat A

Two of the three Boca Raton City Council seats have been filled and Boca Raton didn’t need to wait until March 2023 to make a decision.

Aside from the Mayor seat, both Seat A and B were up for grabs in the March 2023 election.

Mayor Scott Singer announced on social media on Thursday evening that he has been re-elected for another term as Mayor.

I’m excited and humbled to share that last night, I was re-elected as Mayor of @CityBocaRaton when no one else filed to run in the March 2023 election. Thank you so much to the >1000 friends, neighbors, and supporters who endorsed me, contributed, signed petitions, and more 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7xm2sevgpw — Mayor Scott Singer (@ScottSingerUSA) November 10, 2022

Singer, who won unopposed, will return for his second term as Mayor of Boca Raton.

Under Boca Raton’s term-limits law, officeholders can serve no more than two consecutive three-year terms. Singer would be mayor longer than that because he first was elected during the August 2018 special election to complete the term of Susan Haynie. Then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Haynie following her arrest on public corruption charges.

Singer was not the only Boca Raton Councilmember to win unopposed.

With Seat A incumbent Andy Thomson needing to resign his council post due to his run for the Florida House, Fran Nachlas filed paperwork to run for Thomson’s seat and has won because no one filled to run against her by the 5pm deadline on November 9.

Nachlas is a retired nurse who grew up in Delray Beach and moved to Boca Raton in 1996. She is married to Nathan Nachlas, an ear-nose-and-throat specialist who is on the staff of Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Congratulations to both Mayor Scott Singer and Council member Nachlas on their victory!

Council member Andrea O’Rourke is term-limited, and so Seat B is also up for grabs and with two candidates that have filled, it will be a contested race between Christen Ritchey and Marc Wigder in March 2023.