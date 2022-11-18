Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton marks 10th anniversary at annual Mayor’s Ball

By Dale King

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday night at Boca West Country Club with the sponsorship of its seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayor’s Ball.

“Tropical Paradise” was the theme as Rotarians rolled out the “blue” carpet to some 500 guests who enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks and a sumptuous dinner followed by a visit to an adjoining room filled with desserts for a sweet nightcap.

In its grand tradition, the black-tie gala drew generations of Boca Raton’s dignitaries, business and community leaders who enjoyed the lavish reception and dinner, dancing-the-night-away to the Steve Chase Band, George Long Award presentations and exciting silent and live auctions.

Table sponsors numbered 22, including Gale Wechsler of the Wechsler Foundation, who invited 20 guests.

Among city executives who took center stage were current Mayor Scott Singer and his wife, Bella, former Mayor Steven Abrams and wife, Debbie and former Mayor Bill Smith and wife, Bonny. Singer hushed the crowd to pay tribute to the late Mayor Susan Whelchel, a former two-term Boca chief executive who died in August after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

As usual, proceeds raised at the ball benefit Boca Raton-based non-profits whose communities have health and wellness needs. Distributed through a formal RCDBR “Service Above Self” grant application process, proceeds from the Mayor’s Ball held in 2021 will fulfill grant requests submitted by more than 17 area nonprofits, as well as a percentage donated to Rotary International’s fund for polio eradication.﻿

“Each year, it is the generosity of Mayors Ball sponsors and attendees that makes a difference in the lives of so many,” said Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Mayors Ball Co-Chair David Eltringham. “Our club is so excited to again host this spectacular evening.”

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s George Long Awards, named for the city’s first mayor, went to ADT (for-profit), the YMCA South Palm Beach County (nonprofit) and Eda and Cliff Viner (individual). Each was recognized for their continual efforts to support and promote Boca Raton.

Gale Wechsler Jim and Marta Batmasian, standing rear, with sons and daughter-in-law. Seated from left, Jim Batmasian Jr., Natalie Batmasian and Armen Batmasian. (Photo by Dale King) Dr. Michael T.B. Dennis. (Photo by Dale King) From left, Shaheer Hosh, Miss Universe Michelle McLean-Bailey, Gale Wechsler, Gloria Hosh and Jon Kaye. (Andrea Mate Photography) Eda and Cliff Viner (Photo by Dale King) Chief executives attending the 7th Annual Mayor’s Ball are, from left, Bill Smith and wife, Bonny; Steven Abrams and wife, Debbie and current Mayor Scott Singer and wife, Bella. (Photo by Dale King) Mary Stern and Julia Hebert (Photo by Dale King) Sammy Kaye and Gale Wechsler. (Photo by Dale King) Linda Petrakis and Gale Wechsler. (Photo by Dale King) Arlene Herson and Beverlee Schnellenberger. (Photo by Dale King)

In addition to the George Long Awards, The Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award went to Dr. Michael T.B. Dennis, a trustee of Florida Atlantic University, Schmidt College of Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council Chair and Chair Emeritus for Life of the Palm Beach County Medical Society.

The 2022 RCDBR Mayors Ball Co-chairs were Rosie Inguanzo Martin and David Eltringham. Honorary chairs were 2021 Co-chair Jonathan Whitney and wife Nicole and RCDBR Founding Member Shaheer Hosh and wife Gloria. The event was produced by Kaye Communications.

This year’s host committee included current President Jon Carter, President-Elect Jeff Weber, past Mayors Ball co-chairs Kim Champion, Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Jon Kaye, Dyana Kenney and Constance Scott. Additional committee members included Stuart Fife, Bruce Spizler, Gwen Herb, Alan Kaye, Allen Konis, Garcia Peters, Linda Petrakis, Ron Rubin, Howard Tai, Gloria Wank, Janice Williams and Marilyn Wilson.

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.”