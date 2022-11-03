Palm Health Foundation’s NeuroArts Panel Connects Beauty and the Brain

Palm Health Foundation Trustee Ilene Solomon-Silber and Barbara Pariente

Event showcased convergence of Palm Beach County’s science and cultural assets

Palm Beach County, FL–Leaders from the fields of brain science, arts, and health came together on October 18, 2022, for Palm Health Foundation’s “Celebrating Human Flourishing Through the NeuroArts” panel discussion at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience. Over 70 people attended the keynote event to learn about the connections being made in Palm Beach County between the arts, brain research, and mental well-being. The event was part of Palm Health Foundation’s sixth annual month-long Train the Brain community health campaign that returns every October to encourage residents to take charge of their brain health.

Moderated by Palm Health Foundation’s Director of Stewardship and Strategic Partnerships Carrie Browne, panelists included: Nicole Baganz, Ph.D., Assistant Director and Director of Community Engagement and Programming, FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute; Cindy Surman, Assistant to the Directors and Program Director of BBT4PD, a Certified Dance for PD ® (dance for those living with Parkinson’s) Program, Boca Ballet Theatre; McLean Bolton, Ph.D., Research Group Leader, Disorders of Neural Circuit Function, Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience; and Kenya Madison, Ed.S., Senior Director for Healthier Delray Beach, a Palm Health Foundation Healthier Together initiative.

All spoke on their areas of expertise about the scientific study of the neuroarts that has proven that artistic experiences – both observational and experiential – measurably change the brain, body, and behavior, leading to improved physical and mental health, disease prevention, enhanced brain development in children, and more.

Dr. Bolton shared the effects of the arts on early education, neurogenerative diseases, and anxiety disorders, noting that, “the arts are mindfulness on steroids,” in describing how they can reduce stress and lower cortisol levels. As the only instructor in Florida certified by the founding organization Dance for PD®, Surman has witnessed how dance improves the cognitive skills of someone with Parkinson’s Disease. She shared how knowing what comes next in a dance, “connects the mind to the body” and “builds brain power.”

Madison spoke on how she has seen the arts impact her community in Delray Beach, particularly those affected by trauma. “What I saw was the expression in the absence of words,” she said while describing local youth arts programming. “The arts give us another option for residents who are looking for health, hope, and healing.” Emphasizing the need to continue to explore the connections between brain health and the arts, Dr. Baganz stated, “It’s a conversation worth having for healthy communities.”

The FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, the Max Plank Florida Institute for Neuroscience, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, and The Palm Beaches are continuing the conversation through the Palm Health Foundation NeuroArts Collaborative to focus on identifying and mapping local partners, programs, resources, and existing research to support the advancement of neuroarts in South Florida. “We know instinctively as humans that we are wired for the arts, and scientific studies confirm the many health benefits of exposure to artistic enrichment,” said Patrick McNamara, President and CEO of Palm Health Foundation. “Exploring the neuroarts is a natural extension of our brain health advancement work at the foundation. We and our partners are excited to champion the amazing science and cultural assets we have here in Palm Beach County.”

To learn more about NeuroArts in Palm Beach County, read the October 2022 issue of The Well of PBC, sponsored by Palm Health Foundation.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors, and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes, and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $89 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.

About Train the Brain

Train the Brain is one of Palm Health Foundation’s annual community health campaigns and empowers residents to take charge of their brain health. The campaign aims to help Palm Beach County residents understand that taking care of the brain is just as important as taking care of the body. Participants are invited to change their thinking, integrate self-care into their daily routines and show compassion to individuals with acute and persistent mental health conditions.

