Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts Seventh Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach

CAPEHART

The popular grassroots event returns to Trinity Delray Lutheran Church and School on December 10

Delray Beach, FL – Palm Beach County Food Bank’s is more souped up than ever with its Seventh Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach coming back on the scene. On Saturday, December 10, the event welcomes the community to enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water reminding guests to eat simply, so others may simply eat. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to grab a spoon for a modest meal at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church and School in support of PBCFB.

The national grassroots event prompts people to recognize all the empty bowls in the community, and specifically, the one-in-six people in Palm Beach County that are food insecure. This year’s returning event chairs include Stephanie Dodge and Billy Himmelrich alongside honorary chairs Ali Kaufman and John Brewer.

“This event is right on the cusp of the holidays, and this is the time for residents to come out and support their neighbors who need hope in the new year,” said Jamie Kendall, PBCFB CEO. “Every ticket purchased helps an individual or family put a holiday meal on the table or simply provides them with the everyday nutritional basics they need in the household.”

Old School Bakery will provide rustic bread and 35 local chefs will donate savory, signature soups, all served by local community leaders. A list of participating restaurants will be provided in the near future. All money raised by purchased tickets will support the nonprofit in its mission toward hunger relief.

Platinum ladle sponsors for the event include Trinity Delray Lutheran Church. Gold ladle sponsorships include Old School Bakery, The Garchik Family Foundation, The Dodge Family and Shelly and Billy Himmelrich. Silver ladle sponsors include Brenda Medore and Leanne Adair. Bronze ladle sponsors include Taylor Dodge, Northern Trust, Dan and Sue Lipson, Futures Recovery Healthcare, Vertical Bridge Charitable Network, ArtSea Living and Patricia Werhahn. Sponsorship opportunities are still available at pbcfoodbank.org/delray-beach-empty-bowls.

The PBCFB procures food from grocery stores, farmers, food distributors, wholesalers and other sources and provides it to almost 200 local community partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens and residential housing programs. Palm Beach County Food Bank programs reach families, children and seniors, and connect those in need to available benefits and resources. Partner agencies distribute the products received, including culturally appropriate food and necessities like paper towels and diapers. This process ensures families have access to food when they need it most.

Giving back has never tasted so delicious! To purchase a ticket, please visit pbcfoodbank.org/delray-beach-empty-bowls or for further details, please contact PBCFB at 561-670-2518.

Shelly and Billy Himmelrich, Stephanie Dodge

Photos Courtesy of CAPEHART