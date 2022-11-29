MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Afternoon Valued Chamber Member,

Today is Giving Tuesday! If you are looking for an opportunity to support non-profit organizations, today is the day. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the mission to support non-profit organizations through donations of money and time. Simply put – “To do good.” Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s charitable foundation – The Golden Bell Education Foundation – has been supporting the Boca Raton Public School system for over 30 years. Please consider supporting Golden Bell by making a donation! Your generous support will enable us to continue to give to our local public schools. Our students and teachers thank you!

For 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a female business leader to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award. This professional woman has achieved success in her professional career, and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is a Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. We are excited to recognize the 2023 DIAMOND Award recipient, Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of the Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation. Click here to learn more about Andrea.

In addition to the DIAMOND award, the Chamber created a second award in 2016 called the PEARL Award. This award recognizes an up-and-coming female leader and is given to a graduate of the Boca Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), a program of the Golden Bell Education Foundation. This young woman is achieving success and shines bright as a rising star in the community. We are proud to recognize the 2023 PEARL Award recipient, Ananya Soni, Owner & Founder, Cosmic Child. Click here to learn more about Ananya.

Make sure you save the date for this special and inspiring event on Friday, February 17, at Woodfield Country Club. To purchase your sponsorships, tickets, or support either of the recipients, click here.

Join us on Thursday, December 8 at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Breakfast at Broken Sound Country Club. This breakfast is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit as we hear from the West Boca Raton Community High School Ensemble Chorus – featuring 28 members of their group performing many holiday favorites. Additionally, we promise to get you fired up for the upcoming Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl game! The Holiday Breakfast is sponsored once again by Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. We look forward to hearing from Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, and representatives from the two teams playing in the game. They will talk about their strategy on how to win. The game is being played on Tuesday evening, December 20 at FAU’s Football Stadium, to purchase your Bowl game tickets click here.

Big news for Florida Atlantic University (FAU) as they announced two donations totaling $17.5 million – making them among the largest gifts in FAU history! A $10 million donation from Holli Rockwell Trubinsky and her husband, Joseph Trubinsky, will support the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. The second $7.5 million dollar donation, from Eleanor Baldwin, will support the FAU athletic department. FAU’s venue for basketball and gymnastics will become the Eleanor Baldwin Arena.

