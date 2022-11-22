MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Happy Thanksgiving

Good Afternoon Valued Chamber Member,

This week’s Thanksgiving holiday offers us the opportunity to gather with family, friends, and loved ones to reflect on all that we are thankful for.

This year, I am additionally thankful for the privilege of serving our great community and the Boca Chamber for 25 years. I’m grateful to work with our amazing members, alongside our talented team of professionals and a dedicated Board of Directors.

Although delicious turkey meals with all the fixings and NFL football are often associated with Thanksgiving, this holiday is about celebrating freedom, new beginnings, and the comradery of our neighbors. It was with that spirit that our ancestors arrived with next to nothing and were able to build the greatest nation!

While you are celebrating, please remember that our first responders, healthcare workers, and active military will be working – separated from their families – helping to keep us safe and healthy.

On behalf of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, the Chamber Team, and myself, I thank you for your Membership and support of our organization and hope you find joy and peace on this special holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving!