MEGAN THEE STALLION CLAPS BACK AT DRAKE FOR DISS On New ‘Her Loss’ Album

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t gonna take Drake‘s insults lyin’ down … because she’s firing shots back at the rapper after he called her out on his new album with 21 Savage.

Meg took to Twitter early Friday morning … soon after Drake and 21’s “Her Loss” album dropped — and it’s on the track “Circo Loco” where he blasts the H-Town Hottie.

Drake goes, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling” … clearly referring to her getting shot in the foot in 2020 while in a car with Tory Lanez.

Meg quickly responded … “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***** nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p***y.”

Not that she needed to say anything more, but she sprayed a slew of follow-up tweets … one said, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

FYI — Drake circled back to Megan later on the track — referring to her graduation from Texas Southern University with the line, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

She wasn’t the only one put on blast on the album, though — Kanye West was called out, Adidas too and even … Serena Williams‘ husband!!!

TMZ provided this article. For more articles like this please visit www.tmz.com