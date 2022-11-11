Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event.

Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will perform under the direction of Spirit of America Productions.In addition to dance rehearsals for the parade, the jam-packed week-long trip will also include the chance for the students to attend Broadway shows, watch the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and enjoy sightseeing throughout the city.

“Performing in the Macy’s Parade is nothing short of a dancer’s dream,” says Melanie Gibbs, owner of the two sister dance studios.“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our students to participate in a professional-level production in New York City with fellow dancers from around the country.That it is broadcast on live television for the entire nation is a bonus!It’s truly the trip of a lifetime.”

This will be the seventh time ProAm Dance Studio has dancers traveling to perform in the famous parade; for Boca Dance Studio it will be the third time. Nearly 30 students have been fundraising for the trip since March by washing cars, babysitting, holding bake sales, and more.With Thanksgiving Day growing closer, the dancers are keen to get to the Big Apple and begin their adventure.

ProAm Dance Studio senior Evie Breckenridge says she is looking forward to fulfilling her dream of being a part of this special holiday tradition and traveling to New York City for her first time. “My teammates and I are excited to be in New York City together to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and do all the fun activities Spirit of America has planned” Breckenridge says.

To watch the dancers perform, tune in to the live coverage of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Thursday, November 24 from 9:00AM to 12:00PM.

ProAm Dance Studio, located in Pompano Beach, and Boca Dance Studio, located in Boca Raton, offer classes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and acrobatics, proudly serving students ages 12 months to teens.