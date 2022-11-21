Jewish Federation Kick-Offs Women’s Philanthropy with Noted Author

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy welcomed women in-person to celebrate the start of the Fall season. The inspiring morning highlighted the impact of the Jewish Federation, and author Elyssa Friedland delivered the keynote. The breakfast event was held October 26, 2022, at Temple Beth El, Schaefer Family Campus in Boca Raton. Event Co-chairs Jill Swimmer and Madeline Tabin were honored and happy to work together on this year’s Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. Event sponsors were Atlas Event Rentals, Ivan & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Jewish Book Council. Boca Raton Observer Magazine was the exclusive Magazine Sponsor.

The next event will be the 2023 Lion of Judah Luncheon at 10:45 a.m. on February 1, 2023, at The Polo Club of Boca Raton. The highly-anticipated event will have an esteemed guest speaker, Noa Tishby. A woman who wears many hats with grace, Tishby is an author, producer, actress and pro-Israel activist. This year, she became Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization. For details on the Lion of Judah Luncheon, visit jewishboca.org/departments/annual/womens

To learn more about the programs and events of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, please visit jewishboca.org.