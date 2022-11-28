How To Pick Strains When Smoking Delta 8 Carts

Welcome to the world of cannabis! We’ve been waiting for you. You used to think weed was all fun and games—and it certainly can be—but you’re coming to learn there’s a lot more to cannabinoids than just sparking up. You probably already know there’s a difference between hemp and marijuana, and CBD doesn’t have the same as THC.

But now you’ve discovered there’s a little more complexity to cannabis than meets the eye (and the lungs). You’ve definitely heard of delta 8, a psychoactive cannabinoid described by many as “delta 9’s nicer younger sibling,” but did you know that just like marijuana, delta 8 has many different strains? That’s right! Those people talking about Northern Lights and Girl Scout Cookies aren’t spewing nonsense. Let’s go over the basics of strains and how to know which one to pick when you’re smoking delta 8 carts!

What Are Delta 8 Carts?

Delta 8, as previously mentioned, is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in trace amounts in the cannabis plant. Because it exists in such small natural amounts, scientists often derive the compound from hemp-based CBD in a lab environment. So, even though it is technically semi-synthetic, the compound remains a natural cannabinoid.

Delta 8 carts, or delta 8 cartridges, are exactly what they sound like: cartridges filled with delta 8 THC. These products have been steadily growing in popularity due to their convenience, speed, and rechargeability. Because delta 8 carts look like any regular ol’ vape, you can bring them with you anywhere—this means no more standing out in the cold to smoke a joint or putting damp towels under your bedroom door. Additionally, they take effect almost immediately, kicking in within minutes of inhalation.

They connect to a separate battery that can be recharged and when properly cared for, can last for many years. This means less waste and being able to enjoy every last drop of your delta 8 distillate. Once your cartridge runs out, all you need to do is unscrew it from the battery and head back to your favorite delta 8 shop for more!

What Are Delta 8 Strains?

Cannabis strains are different variations of cannabis that differ in appearance, aroma, and effect. Cannabis is grown all over the big blue marble, and it is selectively bred to enhance different characteristics. In essence, strains determine how weed affects you.

Types of Delta 8 Strains

CBD comes in three types of strain: indica, sativa, and hybrid. Because delta 8 is made from CBD, there are as many delta 8 strains as there are CBD strains, making your options plentiful and varied. So, let’s get into what these strains mean.

Indica : Cannabis Indica-dominant strains come from Cannabis Indica, a type of hemp plant that contains high levels of CBD. Due to their CBD content, indica strains cause a full-body stone that is more prominent physically than it is mentally. This is a great strain for those looking for relaxation, stress-relief, and help with sleep and appetite stimulation.

How To Pick Delta 8 Strains: Final Thoughts

So, with so many options, how do you know which strain to choose when purchasing a delta 8 cart? Well, it depends on the effects you want from your weed.

If you’re looking for a little productivity boost at work or some inspiration for artistic endeavors, you’ll certainly benefit from a sativa strain. If you want to unwind after a long day and experience a good night’s sleep, opt for indica instead. If you’re undecided, what better way to get the best of both worlds than with a hybrid strain?

Whether you pick an indica, sativa, or hybrid strain is completely up to you and your needs. When it comes to using delta 8 carts, nobody knows your body better than you do!