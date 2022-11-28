HONEST LION ADJUSTING IS LOOKING FOR AN ENTHUSIASTIC BRAND REPRESENTATIVE

Release Date: Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

[FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.] — Honest Lion Adjusting is looking to expand their team with goals to hire an enthusiastic Brand Ambassador/Business Development Associate to be the face and voice of their brand. A successful candidate will be involved in increasing brand awareness and sales by promoting services through various media channels as well as in person networking events. This role is a full-time position with a $30,000 per year base salary up to $210,000+ per year. This is a base pay and commission pay structure.

The representative must be comfortable speaking in front of large groups of people, drive often, networking, and attend an extensive array of events. The ambassador for HLA will lead their sales and marketing division to achieve strategic goals and tactical objectives, such as communicating the value of services to customers, tracking client feedback, and projecting the HLA brand at launches, events, and more. To apply or learn more contact Kevin Jean though LinkedIn or via the contact information provided below.

About Honest Lion Adjusting

HLA in Florida is a team of public adjusters who represent you in negotiating your insurance claim. We advocate your right to receive fair compensation. We fight for the people and not for the insurance corporation.

Media Contact:

Kevin Jean

561-445-2053

kevin@hlaclaims.com