Hanley Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch

John and Michelle Makris

Event to raise funds for substance use disorder prevention and recovery programs

Boca Raton, FL – Hanley Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Foundation Board Member John Makris and his wife Michelle will chair the event that honors their son, Brice, who tragically passed away two years ago at age 23 from a Fentanyl overdose. All funds raised will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Brice Makris Endowment Fund for lifesaving treatment scholarships and addiction prevention programs.

“There are thousands of smart and talented individuals, just like Brice, right here in our community who are suffering from substance use disorders,” said Jan Cairnes, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “Events like this are critical to help spread the message of hope and raise important funds that allow us to continue to expand our substance use prevention and recovery programs.”

Dave Aronberg, U.S. State Attorney for Palm Beach County, and Louie Bossi, Executive Chef/Partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Founder of Delray’s “Taste of Recovery,” will serve as honorary chairs of the event. Aronberg has led the efforts in Palm Beach County to heighten awareness of substance use disorder, and is a staunch advocate of proven recovery programs, such as those Hanley Foundation supports. Bossi is in long-term recovery and is a champion of the recovery community and organizations offering resources like Hanley Foundation.

Honorary Guests include Troy McLellan, Tina Polsky, Andrea Virgin, Spencer Siegel and Andrea Levine O’Rourke. Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and bandleader for Conan O’Brien, will receive the first Brice Makris Community Spirit Award at the event.

“The Brice Makris Endowment Fund was born from Brice’s desire to be healthy, to become free of an insidious disease, and to help others gain their lives back,” said John Makris. “Now, it’s up to us to ensure his prophecy of helping others will come to fruition.”

Tickets are $150 per person. Visit HanleyFoundation.org/events/brice-makris-brunch/mailto:, call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org for more information or tickets, sponsorship, and underwriting opportunities.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and LinkedIn @HanleyFDN, and on Facebook and Twitter @HanleyFoundation.