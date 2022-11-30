Fran Nachlas Appointed to Boca Raton City Council Seat A

Boca Raton City Council members appointed Fran Nachlas to temporarily fill the vacancy in City Council Seat A, after she qualified unopposed. Nachlas was sworn in by the City Clerk on Monday, November 28, 2022. The appointment comes after Andy Thomson, who previously held Seat A, stepped down from City Council earlier this month.

A Boca Raton resident since 1996, Nachlas has served on various boards and committees in the City, including the Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel, the George Snow Scholarship Fund, and the Homeowner’s Association Board of The Preserve. She also has a long record as a community volunteer for such organizations as the School District of Palm Beach County and the Junior League. Nachlas and her husband have lived in their current Boca Raton neighborhood for 25 years, where they raised their four children.

“I am honored and humbled by the Council for having the confidence in me to be appointed to fill Seat A. I look forward to working together with Mayor Singer and the other council members. There is much work to be done to keep our great city the best it can be,” commented Nachlas. “I am ready and able to serve my neighbors as a council member. My door will always be open to listen and help.”

Nachlas will start her service as a Council Member at the CRA, City Workshop and City Council Meetings the week of December 12, 2022. Her appointment will run through March 31, 2022. At that point, Nachlas’s official term will begin.

City Council meetings are held at 6pm on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The CRA meets at 1:30pm on the preceding Monday, immediately followed by the City Council Workshop meeting. Those interested in participating or watching can:

Attend in Person : CRA, City Workshop and City Council meetings are held at the 6500 Building, 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33478

: CRA, City Workshop and City Council meetings are held at the 6500 Building, 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33478 Watch the Livestream: www.myboca.us/meetings

www.myboca.us/meetings Watch on Television : Comcast Channel 20 (within City limits) AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 (within Palm Beach County) Hotwire Channel 395 (within Palm Beach County)

: Listen: Tune radio to AM station 1650 (WPQJ)

To read Council Member Nachlas’s full bio, visit the City’s website.