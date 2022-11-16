Fourth Annual “Taste of Recovery” Culinary Festival Was a Sold Out Hit, Benefitting The Crossroads Club

Delray Beach, FL -The fourth annual Taste of Recovery was held on November 5 at the Old School Square Pavilion and sold out with 800 attendees. Guests enjoyed savory and sweet bites from a variety of leading area restaurants, along with live entertainment by Damon Fowler.

Taste of Recovery benefited The Crossroads Club, a non-profit organization in Delray Beach that has served the community for more than 40 years. The organization, at no charge, provides a safe haven for anyone whose life has been adversely affected by, or through, the use of addictive substances. Crossroads Club welcomes 600 sufferers each day.

Participating restaurants included Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Rocco’s Tacos, J & J Seafood, Driftwood, Space of Mind Community Classroom Kitchen, Mike’s Chili, Eat Thai, Tim Finnegans, Rogie Pierogies, New Orleans Pralines, Windy City Pizza, Nature’s Corner Café, Catering CC, Subculture, and Proper Ice Cream.

A “People’s Choice” Award was given for Best Bite to City Oyster. The Critic’s Choice competition gave first prize to Tim Finnegans and second prize to Rocco’s Tacos . Christie Galeano-DeMott, Food Editor at Boca Magazine, along with Sun Sentinel Facebook Let’s East South Florida host, Mike Mayo, and Coastal Star Food Writer Jan Norris, decided the Critic’s Choice Awards in a blind taste test.

“Joan and I were thrilled with the outpouring of support from the Delray Beach community and the many restaurants that participated in our sold out event. Most importantly, the funds raised benefitted the Crossroads Club, which provides meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and other 12-step groups,” said Chris Finley, who co-chaired the event along with Joan Finley.

The event was founded by Chef Louie Bossi, chef/partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria. Big Time Restaurant Group has been a supporter of the event since its inception.

For more information, please visit thecrossroadsclub.com or call 561-278-8004.



About The Crossroads Club

The Crossroads Club is not a sober home or treatment center. Rather, Crossroads is a non-profit 12-Step based meeting center that supports an average of 600 people per day who are pursuing recovery from various forms of addiction. Since 1982, Crossroads has been an essential element in the recovery of countless individual residents, snowbirds, and other visitors from around the world. By providing the space for the recovery meetings to take place, Crossroads has helped empower these individuals to reemerge as positive contributors to the community and would greatly benefit from your support. Crossroads’ mission is simply to provide a wonderful safe harbor for individuals to meet in order to become true to themselves and to be released from the bondages of addiction.