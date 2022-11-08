Fort Lauderdale’s ABRA Gallery to Celebrate Hessam Abrishami During Next Exhibition

The latest work of world-renowned painter to be displayed during Hessam ‘Forever’ opening November 19

Fort Lauderdale, FL — The ABRA Gallery, 713 Las Olas Blvd., is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibition Hessam “Forever,” featuring recent art from Hessam Abrishami.

Works from the prolific painter on display will include selections from his Signature Collection, White Series, Abstract Series, Drawing Series and Absence of Color Series as the gallery helps mark Hessam Abrishami’s 47th year as an artist.​

The gallery will also display some of the most popular pieces from his storied career, including ​archival prints on metal and canvas.

The exhibition will kick off with an opening reception at the gallery from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. November 19.

The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are requested.

“Celebrating the legacy and works of a master like Hessam Abrishami is exactly what we envisioned for the ABRA Gallery,” said ABRA Gallery director Kaveh Abrishami. “Showcasing these amazing new works, alongside representations of some of his most celebrated pieces, will create an amazing experience for all who come to see it.”

Born in 1951, Hessam Abrishami grew up in Shiraz, Iran. The ancient history that surrounded him as a child greatly influenced him and continues to influence his work.

But, in an effort to gain a broader understanding of the changing world outside of Iran, Hessam Abrishami left his homeland looking for freedom from the limitations imposed on contemporary Iranian society.

At the Academia di Belle Arti Pietro Vanucci in Perugia, Italy, he began his pursuit of artistic excellence. His use of vibrant colors, dynamic compositions, and powerful expression have made Abrishami one of the best-known modern artists working today.

He has contributed professionally to the contemporary art scene for over forty years. With more than 100 one-man exhibitions, 30 international exhibitions, and multiple museum exhibitions, Hessam Abrishami’s works have entered countless collections worldwide.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Hot Springs, Arkansas, are among the museums currently exhibiting Abrishami’s works.

Together his body of work has become much more than a collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures; for Hessam Abrishami, it has become a legacy he continues to build upon.

Featuring an ever-changing eclectic collection of artworks in various media, including original acrylic and oil paintings, editioned archival prints and contemporary sculptures, the ABRA Gallery (Art By Renowned Artist) was established in 2002 in Los Angeles and relocated in 2015 to South Florida.

“We represent exceptional artistic talent, both established and emerging from across the globe,” Abrishami said. “We focus on beautiful artwork without regard to geographic base or artistic style. The work ranges from figurative to abstract, realist to impressionist and traditional to contemporary.”

“The purpose of art is to inspire emotion in its viewers, to be understood and loved across various contexts,” he continued. “The beauty and importance of art in our lives is the core of ABRA Gallery, and we hope you will join us as we explore it together. “You can browse our collection and find the right piece for your home or office, whether it’s a warm and soothing piece for your living room or a statement piece for your boardroom.”

For more information about Hessam Abrishami, visit his website, hessamabrishami.com.

For more information about the ABRA Gallery, visit their website, abragallery.com. The gallery also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.