FAU Owls Head to Gainesville to Face the Gators

The Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team will wrap up its seven-day road trip at Florida on Monday night. The Owls (1-1) will tip off against the Gators (2-0) at 7 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network/ESPN+ and listened to on the radio on FoxSports 640am South Florida.

Monday night’s game serves as a homecoming for FAU head coach Dusty May. Prior to taking over the Owls’ program in March of 2018, May was on the Gators’ sidelines as an assistant for three years. While he was at Florida, May was part of a staff that led the Gators to a 69-37 record, back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and a run to the Elite Eight in 2017. During his tenure at FAU, May has led the Owls to four-consecutive winning seasons, which is an FAU record.

FAU center Vladislav Goldin led the way for the Owls against Ole Miss, tying his career-high of 19 points on a very efficient 9-of-13 (69.2%). Goldin recorded nine rebounds as well to lead the Owls.



So far in the young season, Goldin is the Owls’ leader in points per game (13.5) and is second on the team in rebounding (6.0 rpg). He also leads FAU in shooting percentage (68.4%).





FAU has been an active team on the offensive glass with an average of 14.5 offensive rebounds per game. Giancarlo Rosado has led the Owls with an average of 6.5 rebounds per game including 4.5 offensive boards per game.



Against Ole Miss, the Owls registered 15 assists on 26 field goals. Two games in, the Owls are averaging 18.5 dimes per game led by Nick Boyd’s 4.5 per game and Bryan Greenlee’s 3.5 a night.



Alijah Martin is averaging 12.5 points per game and 5.5 boards per game. Against Ole Miss, Martin racked up 16 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. In the opener against Lynn, Martin tallied nine points to go with nine rebounds.

After Monday night’s game, the Owls will return to Boca Raton to host the Paradise Invitational against Bryant and Detroit Mercy. FAU will play Bryant on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. then Detroit Mercy at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bryant and Detroit Mercy will then square off in the neutral site contest on Nov. 21 at noon.