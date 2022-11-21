FAU Makes Big Jump in Entrepreneurship Rankings

College of Business Undergraduate Programs Ranked No. 27 Nationally

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business dramatically improved its standing among the top 50 undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship studies, according to the 17th annual rankings from The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.

FAU’s undergraduate programs rank No. 27, up 20 spots from a year ago. FAU ranks No. 42 among graduate programs.

The rankings for 2023 identify the best programs among nearly 300 schools for students seeking to become entrepreneurs.

FAU’s academic programs in entrepreneurship and the staff at the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship teach students how to acquire an entrepreneurial mindset and turn their dreams for new business ventures into reality. Students learn to develop and test business models, write business plans, start businesses, and seek outside investment to grow them.

The Adams Center recently won the Exceptional Research Award at the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers conference in Las Vegas. The award recognizes prolific scholars who are publishing entrepreneurship research in top journals. This was the first year FAU entered the research category.

Students benefit from a vibrant entrepreneurship community in South Florida, including the Research Park at FAU and other university initiatives, such as Tech Runway, the WAVE Competition, the Kenan Social Engagement Program and the Phil Smith Center for Free Enterprise.

Roland Kidwell, Ph.D., director of the Adams Center and chair of the Department of Management Programs at FAU, said the recognition is the result of efforts by Kevin Cox, Ph.D., associate director of the Adams Center, and others across FAU’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Our advancement in the undergraduate program rankings this year also reflects the excellence of our student entrepreneurs and successful alumni entrepreneurs, as well as our continued efforts at community outreach and our local partnerships,” Kidwell said. “A new Adams Center Spanish Language Boot Camp is just one example of a program that makes a strong contribution to the diversity of entrepreneurship in South Florida.”

The Princeton Review, an education services company, posted the full lists and methodology at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur. The rankings are based on a summer 2022 survey.

Entrepreneur magazine will feature the rankings in its December issue.

“Since the mid-2000s when we debuted these ranking lists, student interest in entrepreneurship studies has grown dramatically, as has the commitment to this field in higher education and the extraordinary support of the business community for these programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “We strongly recommend these schools on our entrepreneurship studies lists for 2023. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust mentoring components, and their students receive networking support that will serve them for years to come.”

