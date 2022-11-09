FAU Launches NIL Marketplace for Student-Athletes

Florida Atlantic Athletics has partnered with Opendorse to launch a name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace for Owl student-athletes.

The FAU Owls Marketplace offers a quick, seamless opportunity for businesses, sponsors and supporters to reach out directly to FAU student-athletes regarding NIL opportunities in accordance with state laws and NCAA regulations.

“As one of the first schools to partner with Opendorse Ready, we have been on the cutting edge of name, image and likeness for our student-athletes and we fully support them in their pursuit of NIL opportunities,” said Brian White, FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Our mission is and has been ‘to create a brighter future for FAU though student-athlete success.’ In this new world of college athletics, NIL is a critical component of that success.

“We have an incredibly vibrant business community and a passionate fanbase here in Paradise,” White continued. “I encourage anyone who is invested in seeing FAU student-athletes succeed to consider investing in them through NIL opportunities presented through the FAU Owls Marketplace.”

Amongst Conference USA competition, FAU’s home market of Palm Beach and Broward Counties rank No. 1 in Fortune 500 companies (28) and in household income. Paradise is home to nearly 3.5 million residents, more than 130,000 employers, and more business is coming. In the last year, Palm Beach County landed 10 New York-based firms worth $34 billion. The power of Paradise, combined with FAU’s 186,000 alumni across the nation, create an incredible NIL opportunity for FAU student-athletes.

Through the marketplace, FAU student-athletes can engage in promotional and related opportunities. Those interested in working with FAU student-athletes can browse, propose, book and pay for NIL activities all in one platform. Student-athletes can also review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in the same place. Once a deal is completed, the activity is automatically disclosed to the FAU Athletics Compliance Office to ensure compliance with state laws and NCAA rules.

“FAU has established itself as a leader in NIL support since our partnership began in 2020,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “Today’s announcement of the FAU Owls Marketplace reaffirms the commitment that FAU Athletics has in supporting student-athletes on and off the field of play. I can’t wait to see how Owl fans, brands, donors and sponsors support student-athletes.”

FAU Athletics was the first school in the State of Florida and the first in Conference USA to utilize Opendorse Ready and were among the first 20 in the nation. Through Opendorse Ready, FAU student-athletes have an Opendorse profile, which allows staff to share visual media and messages directly to the student-athlete on demand to publish to social media platforms with a single tap. The Owls have been utilizing the Opendorse Ready technology since 2020.