‘Earth to Boca’ Strikes a Chord for Climate Change

Boca Raton, FL — The Symphonia has announced a new community event, ‘EARTH TO BOCA,’ taking place on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Boca Raton. The event is a celebration of music and nature, designed to draw attention to Boca’s dedicated local environmental organizations who work tirelessly on behalf of the preservation of the community, its resources, and its habitat.

The evening begins with a mini-eco fair featuring seven local organizations and the City of Boca Raton’s Sustainability Office. Guests can ‘meet and mingle’ with the organizations and discuss topics of interest regarding the environment. Participants include Boca Raton Office of Sustainability, Community Greening, Gumbo Limo, Habitat for Humanity, and Solar United Neighbors

The highlight of the evening will be the performance of Terra Nostra, a classical composition re-created for chamber orchestras by Christophe Chagnard and debuted by The Symphonia, with the eponymous, award-winning documentary film as a stunning backdrop. Terra Nostra combines astounding environmental visuals and the power of classical music to explore the impact and challenges of climate change. The evening closes with a panel of representatives from each of the featured environmental partners, offering a Q&A with audience members.



‘EARTH TO BOCA’ will be held at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Rd, Boca Raton, on December 3 at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 per person, and VIP tickets including a private reception are $75 per person, and can be purchased here.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia’s annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem’ children’s program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra’ for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,’ a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia’s featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org; follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca.