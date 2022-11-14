Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway in Belle Glade

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 10 am * New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church, Belle Glade

Thanks to PBC Sheriff’s Foundation, Glades Sugarcane Farmers, and Others

Belle Glade, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, the people of U.S. Sugar, Florida Crystals, the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative, Guardians of the Glades, and the Cities of Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee are teaming up to kick off the season of giving with a turkey giveaway in Belle Glade. The rural farming communities are home to a large population of hardworking people who could use a helping hand this year.

The giveaway is happening Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m. at New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church at 1650 S. Main Street in Belle Glade.

Drive up to the drive-thru-only event and pick up one of the 1,300 turkeys and 200 hams being handed out to folks in need.

With inflation taking a bite out of paychecks across America, the people of the Glades can benefit from this generous gift and enjoy a nutritious meal while spending time with their families on Thanksgiving Day.

The media is invited to attend and gobble up the spirit of giving in action.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Where: New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church

1650 S. Main Street

Belle Glade, Fl. 33430