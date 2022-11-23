Different ways to cook your turkey on Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Turkey is one of the most important parts of Thanksgiving, but what are some ways to cook a turkey ?Safety tips to keep in mind when cooking Thanksgiving dinner

If this is your first thanksgiving preparing a turkey, Six Sisters Stuff has tips to help you cook the perfect turkey. Before beginning to even start cooking your turkey, you have to safely thaw your turkey. Thawing a turkey in cold water takes 30 minutes per pound. Instead of putting your turkey in cold water, you can put the bird in the refrigerator, which takes about one day for every five pounds of turkey.

Then you have to prepare your turkey by removing the giblet packets. There is no need to rinse your turkey because it will contaminate your sink and all the bacteria from the turkey will bake off in the oven.

Slow Cooker Turkey

Next, you need to choose a method to cook your bird, and there are multiple options to choose from. One option is to cook your turkey in a slow cooker if you have a smaller turkey roast or turkey breast. This is a great method if you are feeding eight people to less, and all you have to do is spray the cooker with nonstick spray and put the turkey inside for eight-nine hours.

Instant Pot Turkey

Another option is to cook your turkey in an Instant Pot. This process is very similar to the slow cooker and is great for a smaller family who is using just a turkey breast. You just add water to the bottom of the Instant Pot, put the turkey onto the trivet, press the manual, and set a timer to 25 minutes. After the 25 minutes, let the Instant Pot complete its natural release which takes up to 10 to 25 minutes. Let the turkey sit for 10-15 minutes and it’s ready.

Air Fryer Turkey

The next way to cook a turkey is with an Air Fryer, which is great for small turkey breasts and takes only about an hour to cook. Just fry the turkey at 390 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Convection Oven Turkey

Then you cook could your turkey in a convection oven. This is different from a regular oven because the source of the heat is stationary and rises from the bottom instead of how a regular oven’s heat is blown by fans inside the oven. Cooking your turkey in a convection oven required the oven to be set at 350 degrees for around two hours.

Smoked Turkey

Another way to cook your turkey is in a smoker, according to Taste of Home. If you have a smoker, fire it up and soak the wood chips for 30 minutes to create a smokey flavor. Once the smoker is hot, add the wood chips and place the turkey breast side-up in two foil roasting pans, and put it in the smoker. Cover over medium heat for around three hours and let it rest. If you do not have a smoker, you can also grill your turkey.

Deep Fry Turkey

Deep frying your Turkey is another cooking method, according to Taste of Home. Tuck the wings behind the turkey and tie the legs together with twine. With your turkey fryer, always put it outside and make sure the fryer is 10 feet away from your house, garage, and other buildings. Measure your oil so it’s covered by about half an inch, or to the maximum fill line. preheat the oil to 275 degrees and once the oil is preheated, lower your room temperature bird into the oil. This should take about 35 to 45 minutes and let it rest.

Turkey in the oven

If none of these tips work for you, cooking your turkey in the oven is the best way to go. You want to buy about 1 1/4 pounds of turkey per person, according to Delish. Cook time depends on different things, including whether or not the bird is stuffed, how big it is, and if it has been thawed. A 12- to 14-lb. turkey from 3 to 4 hours in the oven, but an 8-pounder will only need 2 hours and 45 minutes.

WWLP provided this article. For more articles like this please visit www.wwlp.com