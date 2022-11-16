Delray Beach Kiwanis hosted 40th Annual “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Classic

LtoR_Fred Walter_Keenan Walter_Kevin Walter_Paul Martens

Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Delray Beach, FL – The Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach hosted their 40th Annual Kiwanis “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf classic on October 15. The event benefited Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and was held at the Karl Litten-designed Westchester Country Club in Boynton Beach.

The event was a four-person “Guaranteed Par” Best Ball start that featured a $50,000 shootout between four players; an 18-hole best ball scramble; a $10,000 hole in one cash prize (with three additional hole in one cash prizes); fun contests; and raffle prizes. Each player also received a swag bag and enjoyed a BBQ lunch buffet and reception after the golf tournament.

“We were so pleased to partner with Achievement Centers for the fifth year,” said Kiwanis Golf Committee Chair and Past President Scott Youngberg. “It was another wonderful event benefiting ACCF, who for 53 years, has done so much for those in need in the Delray Beach community.”

For more information, visit https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our children and families are served through our Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by helping families in crisis, thereby supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF currently serves nearly 700 local children and families from three locations in Delray Beach: Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

About the Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach

The Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach is part of a worldwide organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child, one community at a time. Founded in 1915 in Detroit and with headquarters now in Indianapolis, Kiwanis International is a thriving organization of service and community-minded individuals who support children and young adults around the world. More than 600,000 Kiwanis family members in 80 countries make their mark by responding to the needs of their communities and pooling their resources to address worldwide issues. Through these efforts, Kiwanis International truly is “Serving the Children of the World.”