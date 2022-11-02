City Seeking Community’s Assistance in Selecting Grand Marshal for 51st Annual Holiday Parade

Boynton Beach, FL – The City is seeking the community’s assistance in selecting a Grand Marshal for the 51ST Annual Holiday Parade that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 (4 – 6 pm) in Downtown Boynton.

Know someone who has made a positive impact in Boynton Beach? Has a neighbor delivered food to an individual who is sick? Heard of a teacher who has gone the extra mile to help a student? Encounter a health professional who works tirelessly to care for their patients? The City is asking the community to both nominate and vote for a local “hero” who lives or works in Boynton Beach City limits that has, in their own way, helped make Boynton Beach a better place.

The nomination period will run from Nov. 1 – Nov. 11 at 12 pm. Community members may nominate a Grand Marshal by filling out an online application. All nominated individuals will be featured on the City’s Facebook page in an photo album for community members to vote for their favorite nominee. The voting period will run from Nov. 15 – Nov. 22 at 12 pm. The nominee with the most votes will be selected to serve as the Grand Marshal and kick off the City’s Holiday Parade. Runner-ups will also have an opportunity to walk in the parade by carrying the parade banner.

Individuals wishing to participate in the Grand Marshal selection process via a paper nomination form or ballot may request one by calling 561-742-6010 or emailing marketing@bbfl.us. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or email ada@bbfl.us.