Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s, Delray

Music at St. Paul’s presents A Festival of Lessons & Carols

Sunday, December 11, 2022, 3pm

Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s will present a Festival of Christmas Lessons & Carols. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. David Macfarlane, this service will include carol settings by John Rutter, David Willcocks, William Mathias, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter and Morton Lauridsen. The service will also feature congregational Christmas Carols and lighting of candles. Organ voluntaries by Cèsar Franck and Gerald Near will be played on the Moeller pipe organ..

“Since the early part of the 20th century, the Lessons and Carols Service broadcast from King’s College, Cambridge has been a cherished part of Christmas observations in the English speaking world,” says Director of Music Ministries Dr. David Macfarlane. ¨A series of readings leading from the Hebrew scripture prophecies to the New Testament birth story is complemented with Christmas carols from a variety of traditions to create a beautiful, seasonal celebration.”

Music at St. Pauls was founded by Dr. Stuart Gardner in 1988 and has presented concerts of classical and world music to Palm Beach County audiences continually since that time. Now in its 34th Season, the series continues under the artistic direction of Dr. David Macfarlane.

A Festival of Lessons & Carols is open to the public, and St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible. A freewill offering is encouraged to support the programming. For more information, visit musicstpauls.org.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2022-23 SEASON – Upcoming concerts all at 3 pm

January 22

“Composer’s in the House” Music of Michael Isaacson

February 12

“If music be the food of love” Astralis Chamber Ensemble

February 26

“Classical Romanticism” Delray String Quartet

March 5

“Spring is in the air” The Palisades Virtuosi

April 16

Lynn University Chamber Music Competition Finalists

May 7

Delray String Quartet “Four by Four”

May 21

“The Sound of Heaven” Music for Organ, harp and strings

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible

For more information, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org