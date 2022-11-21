Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates Dual Milestones 

John J. Tatooles and Victor Moore

Palm Beach, FL – On November 16, amidst it’s 120 birthday, Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) celebrated its milestone 30th Anniversary Ultimate Dinner Party, entertaining more than 120 guests across Palm Beach. Supported by Chairs Victor Moore and John J. Tatooles and Honorary Chairs Jim and Gaye Engel, this year’s benefit was yet again a sold out success raising critical funds for local children and families served by CHS.

The evening began at the historic home of “Ultimate” hosts, Dr. and Mrs. Ben and Laetitia Han, where live jazz music filled the air, and guests were greeted with classic French martinis and hors d’oeuvres, generously donated by Nosh Catering. Dinner followed at the homes of Matthew Ailey and Gregory Zaffiro, Brenda Callaway, Vicky and Mitch Evans, Betsy Fry and Franklyn DeMarco, Jr., Ross Meltzer, Thomas C. Quick, Marsha Serlin and Jerry Sloan, Victor Moore and John J. Tatooles, Meredith Townsend and William Blind and Jim and Gaye Engel. After hosting for the fourth consecutive year, the Engels shared their experience as hosts, “When we started hosting dinners for the Ultimate Dinner Party to benefit Children’s Home Society, we didn’t really know what to expect. We have come to realize it’s not just about the exceptional food, wine and ambiance. We’ve learned over the past several years that by hosting these dinners we are building a bond with our community. We have met so many incredibly kind and generous donors, plus the wonderful representatives of CHS, who are so generous with time, talent and heart. Not to mention the generous, selfless work of the extraordinary chefs who cook with heart to benefit this worthy cause. Working together with a common goal to improve the lives of children such as those who benefit from the support of CHS has been one of the most rewarding endeavors for us.”

At each home, guests were treated to exquisite meals, curated and prepared by the most celebrated chefs in our area, including Rolando Anoceto, Island Kitchen Catering; Daniel Diaz, FineMark National Bank & Trust; Emerson Frisbie, Palm Beach Meats; Jacob Hammell, Boca Grove; Marco Lombardini, Admiral’s Cove; Jorge Lopez, Palm Beach Gardens Marriott; Jose Nieto, Nosh Catering; Sam Norwood, Restaurant 44; Daniel Sayed, The Falls Club; Chris Spitz, Private Chef; and Laura Todd, Laura Ashley Catering.

Major benefactors included: Donald A. Burns, John Hendrickson, Thomas C. Quick, Tere and Michael Borgia, Christopher Drake and William Steele, Linda and Edward C. Dweck, Jim and Gaye Engel, Janet and Mark Levy, David and Sondra Mack, Richard McCready, Patty Myura and Myles Myura, Diana and Frank Rath, Marsha Serlin and Jerry Sloan, Susan and Bob Wright, and magazine sponsor: Palm Beach Illustrated.

Ultimate Dinner Party has been hosted in more than 160 homes across Palm Beach County and raised more than $4.7 million to empower children and families to reach their full potential through early childhood services, child welfare, Community Partnership Schools, mental health services, mentoring, outreach and job training. CHS has celebrated many successes over the past year including connecting 136 local children with their forever families through adoption.



About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, CHS is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families, serving more than 59,000 children and family members each year. More: www.chsfl.org.