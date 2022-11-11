Dr. Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD, along with Anderson Cooper

Boca Raton, FL – The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in collaboration with the 2012 Top Ten CNN Heroes, is proud to announce the “Celebration of a Decade: Where are they Now?” to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

This Top Ten group was selected among 24 other CNN Heroes of 2012.

https://www.cnn.com/2012/09/20/world/cnnheroes-top-10

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced the ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., complete with complete with a walk on a red carpet for the Heroes. From the time of each candidate’s initial announcement and video, family and friends entered a 10 times/day voting frenzy that culminated in the announcement that Pushpa Basnet of Nepal was named the Top Hero of 2012.

If you are wondering what happened to this celebrated group during the past 10 years, what they are up to now, and how you can help further their missions, you are invited to hear directly from the Hero participants during a free Zoom event to be held at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. To participate, registration is required.

Among the 2012 Top Ten Hero participants in the Zoom are Mary Cortani of Operation Freedom Paws, Thulani Madondo of Kliptown Youth Program, Dr. Connie Siskowski of The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) and Scott Strode of The Phoenix, who will provide updates and take questions.

To register email julie@aacy.org by 8 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 16, 2022. In addition to the Zoom link, you will also receive a link to a special webpage with the Heroes’ information and links to their valuable work that continues to make a humanitarian difference in the world.

AACY

The American Association of Caregiving Youth® is a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton with a national reach. Dr. Connie Siskowski, its President and Founder, was among the 2012 Top Ten CNN Heroes. AACY supports middle and high school young people who have the responsibility of providing care for chronically ill, injured, disabled, and/or elderly family members, all while balancing their caregiving with school, time to be a kid, and often with work outside the home. AACY works in partnership with The School District of Palm Beach County with its full program in 35 public and charter schools to identify Caregiving Youth and provide them and their families with services and resources so they can have academic and personal success. https://aacy.org/