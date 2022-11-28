CBD Vapes vs Delta 8 – Find the Perfect Pick

CBD has long been the king of cannabinoids. Humans have been reaping the benefits of the compound since around the third millennium. Since the federal legalization of other hemp-derived cannabinoids in 2018, however, many other players have entered the court. Could compounds like delta 8 give CBD a run for its money? Or will CBD remain the ruler for centuries to come?

It all comes down to what users seek from their cannabis experience—whether they want to be wowed by CBD’s incredible health benefits or stoned with delta 8’s psychoactive chill. CBD is popular in many different products, including creams, oils, edibles, and even pet treats. CBD vapes, however, are slowly taking the lead in the minds of consumers. But delta 8 vapes are too. So, how do you know which one to pick?

What is Delta 8?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta 8 THC, is a psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. As an isomer of delta 9 THC, delta 8 offers many of the same benefits as its famous counterpart. Those who use delta 8 report effects such as:

A smooth psychoactive experience

Relaxation

Appetite boost

Pain relief

Better sleep

Euphoria

Mood boost

Anti-nausea

Analgesic

Anti-anxiety

Anti-inflammatory

Delta 8’s psychoactive effects, however, are much milder than those of delta 9—the compound is around half as potent as what many call its “older sibling.” Its reduced potency may seem like a downside to some, but studies suggest that delta 8 gives you all the benefits of delta 9 but has less affinity to cause negative side effects, such as anxiety and paranoia.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is also a cannabinoid found naturally in cannabis, but it is not psychoactive, meaning it will not get you high. CBD is especially bountiful in hemp plants, not marijuana. The compound has been used for centuries for its countless wellness benefits, with many studies conducted on its effects on the nervous system.

Some of the main benefits associated with CBD include:

Anti-stress

Anti-convulsant

Muscle relaxant

Anti-nausea

Sleep regulation

Analgesic

Pain and inflammation relief

Treats certain epileptic seizures

Reduces symptoms of PTSD

Protection against neurological diseases

Relieves symptoms of anxiety and depression

So, while CBD isn’t psychoactive like delta 8, it has many health benefits that make it one of the most popular and prominent cannabinoids on the market today.

CBD vs. Delta 8: Differences & Similarities

Delta 8 and CBD have some clear differences, the main of which is that one of them has the ability to get users high and the other does not. Another main difference between them is that delta 8 shows up on a drug test because it is an isomer of THC, while CBD does not because it is not psychoactive.

That said, the two compounds also have some similarities, especially when it comes to their relaxing qualities. Some studies even suggest that both of their benefits are amplified when taken together as a result of the entourage effect, a phenomenon that occurs when cannabis compounds interact with each other and enhance one another’s effects.

Rather than looking at delta 8 and CBD as competitors for best cannabinoids, we should be looking at them as friends capable of working in synergy to better each other.

Compound Delta 8 CBD Psychoactive Effect Mild None Benefits RelaxationAppetite boostPain reliefBetter sleepEuphoriaMood boostAnti-nauseaAnalgesicAnti-anxietyAnti-inflammatory Anti-stressAnti-convulsantMuscle relaxantAnti-nauseaSleep regulationAnalgesicPain and inflammation reliefTreats certain epileptic seizuresReduces symptoms of PTSDProtection against neurological diseasesRelieves symptoms of anxiety and depression Side Effects Dry eyesDry mouthImpaired motor skillsConfusionSlowed reaction time FatigueChanges in appetiteDrowsinessDiarrhea

Finding the Perfect Vape: Final Thoughts

Equipped with a little more information on delta 8 and CBD, you’re now ready to make the choice for yourself. If you want to reap all the amazing benefits of cannabis without the head high, go for CBD. But if you want to experience the relaxing psychoactive effects of the plant, delta 8 may be a better bet. For those looking for the wellness properties of CBD and the buzzy characteristics of delta 8, taking them together is an excellent idea—remember, CBD and delta 8 enhance each other via the entourage effect.

Whether you pick CBD, delta 8, or want a little bit of both, you can’t go wrong with anything related to cannabis!