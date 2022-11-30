CARON FLORIDA EXPANDS OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMMING – Older Adult and Mental Health programming added; The Keele Medical Center opens January 2023

(Delray Beach. Fla.) – Internationally recognized nonprofit expert in substance use disorder treatment and recovery, Caron Treatment Centers is expanding its services in Florida with new a new medical facility and additional programming. Caron Florida, which offers Caron Renaissance programs in Boca Raton and Ocean Drive in Delray Beach, recently added a standalone Mental Health Program to address the growing need for quality mental health care. In early 2023, Caron, Florida, will add detox services and an Older Adult Program when it opens its new medical facility, The Keele Medical Center. The new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art medical facility is currently under construction at 4575 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach.

Slated to open to patients in mid-January 2023, the new Keele Medical Center will include a medical detox unit, 40 beds for residential treatment programming including an Older Adult Program, as well as neurocognitive services, research and medical education. It will be staffed with highly credentialed clinicians, physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists and nurses, with specialties that include integrative medicine, internal medicine, addiction medicine and chronic pain. “We are making a strategic and thoughtful investment in our Caron Florida operations,” said Brad Sorte, Caron’s President and CEO. “In addition to a new facility that represents a larger footprint than even our headquarters in Pennsylvania, Caron Florida will add new Florida programming. The Keele Medical Center will be the first time Caron Florida will provide detox services and Caron’s signature Older Adult Program, which is perfectly targeted for Florida’s population. The need for such services has never been greater. Florida’s population has rapidly increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for healthcare services has outgrown the available supply.” Caron’s Older Adult Program at The Keele Medical Center will include comprehensive diagnostic assessment, medically managed care, daily health monitoring, substance use and co-occurring mental health disorder treatment, chronic pain management, on-site physical therapy, and family support – including therapy and education – that will fill a void in treatment options for this vulnerable population. Of the 55 million older adults in the U.S., approximately 10 percent will need treatment for substance use disorder.

“In addition to the Older Adult Program, we also recently introduced our Mental Health Program at Caron Florida,” said Dr. Phoenix Adams, Executive Vice President of Programming for Caron Florida. “Our new Mental Health Program is designed to address the much-needed care gap for individuals who can live independently but require personalized attention with 24/7 support as they engage in an integrated therapeutic program that addresses their mental, spiritual and physical health. The pandemic triggered a significant increase in rates of anxiety and depression. More than ever, people are struggling with emotional pain, overwhelming stress, and loss of social connection. There is a great need for our services in Florida and our expansion represents a dedicated focus on our work here.”

Dedicated to substance use disorder and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention and addiction medicine education, Caron Treatment Centers has been providing substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment services in Florida for almost 20 years and for nearly 70 years at its headquarters in Wernersville, Pennsylvania.

“Substance use disorder is a preventable, highly treatable disease,” continued Sorte. “We believe that recovery is not just possible, but probable. Our leadership has extensive backgrounds in their respective fields and will be an asset to Florida during these times of high anxiety, mental health and substance use challenges. Caron is here to help!”

In addition to Caron Florida operations, Caron provides services at its main campus in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York City. Caron provides a full continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery services. Caron provides specialized treatment programs for young adults, women, men and older adults. Caron’s signature programming provides concierge treatment for executives and older adults. For more information, please visit caron.org or @CaronTreatment.