Young rider at Buck Off

Popular Buck Off Challenge to Benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight Scheduled for Sunday, February 26 Behind the Wellington Community Center

Wellington, FL – The popular Buck Off Challenge, the largest fundraiser for the non-profit Southeast Florida Honor Flight, focuses on the ‘fun for a good cause’ mantra.

The Buck Off Challenge is an entertaining, family-friendly competition pitting a lively mechanical bull against more than 50 competitors on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. on the boardwalk behind the Wellington Community Center.

Last year’s event raised more than $65,000. Each flight costs about $120,000, according to Southeast Florida Honor Flight Chairman Janet Hoose The first two flights in 2023 are scheduled for April 15 and May 20.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $500 to $15,000. VIP tables of 10 are $750 and single VIP reserved seats are available for $75. VIP tickets include dinner and a cash bar. General admission is based on optional donation; bringing your own chairs is encouraged, as general seating is limited.

The Buck Off Challenge is being co-sponsored by the Village of Wellington for the second consecutive year.

To register a team or purchase tickets, visit www.honorflightsefl.com/events.

The Buck Off Challenge benefits the Stuart-based Southeast Florida Honor Flight, an all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization that flies World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from Palm Beach International to Washington, D.C. four times a year free of charge to visit the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifices.

Four-person teams compete in the Buck Off Challenge, where individual rides are scored by a panel of celebrity judges and totaled to determine the winning team. Riders are scored on their ability to stay on the bull while keeping one hand in the air at all times and the style of the ride. Higher scores may be achieved for character, team “spirit” and costumes. Prizes are awarded to the top three teams. The entry fee is $100 per team.

The Southeast Florida Honor Flight is a day devoted to honoring the local men and women who served our country in conflicts around the globe. For the veterans, it is a day to reflect on those heroes that never came home, on connecting with fellow military compatriots, on the fact that America has not forgotten them. For everyone else, it is day focused on thanking these courageous men and women for serving our nation, for stepping up when the world needed them most and for helping to preserve our freedom and way of life.

The Buck Off Challenge is a fundraising event started by Wellington’s Bobbi Rottman of Eques Solutions, which primarily specializes in bringing the equestrian community and businesses together. Rottman and her team started this event over 10 years ago and the last five years Southeast Florida Honor Flight has been the beneficiary. They spend months going over every detail to make sure Southeast Florida Honor Flight receives enormous support from the community.

“This event is not your normal fundraiser. It is funny, exciting, and touching all at the same time,” said Rottman. “We have attendees ranging from WWII veterans to children and riders who have never ridden anything to riders who have sat on real bulls. I wanted a fundraiser that everyone is welcome to attend. The community needs to be educated on the fact that Southeast Florida Honor Flight touches a lot of lives, and with no discounts from airlines, the raising of funds for them is important.”

For more information about Southeast Florida Honor Flight, visit www.honorflightsefl.org, or www.facebook.com/homorflight, or call 1.855.FLYAVET (1.855.359.2838).