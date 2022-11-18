Bryant Named Player of the Year, 3 others named to All Sun-Lakes South Division

Fresh off capturing the Sun-Lakes Conference South Division Championship, the Panthers had a wonderful night at the FCSAA Division II Volleyball Banquet.

Allison Bryant was named the Sun-Lakes Player of the Year. In winning Player of the Year, Allison is also the Region 8 Player of the Year as well as the FCSAA DII Player of the Year. Allison is 7th in the nation and 2nd in the conference in kills per set (4.41). She is one of only 4 players in the Sun-Lakes Conference to have 200 or more kills (269) and digs (210).

Nina Vallesi will be joining Allison on the All-NJCAA Region 8 team. Nina was 14th in the conference in hitting percentage (.245) and ranked in the top 20 in the conference in all of the blocking categories.

Ashlyn Banton and Dena Otte are the 2 Panthers on the Sun-Lakes Conference 2nd team. Ashlyn was 12th in the conference in digs (278) and 5th in digs per set (4.63). Dena was 18th in kills per set (2.22) and 13th in hitting percentage (.246).