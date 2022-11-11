Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Michael Eustace, Matthew Linderman, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Dr. Philip Edwards, Elaine Wittlin, County Mayor Robert Weinroth, Sarah Pearson, Laurie Andrews

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.

The new real estate office features an oversized site plan display to provide prospective homebuyers with a better understanding of the scale and scope of the community’s 55 distinct villages and an interactive display providing a visual tour of Club amenities.

The celebration featured welcomes by, Elaine Wittlin, President of Boca West Master Association, Dr. Philip Edwards, Chairman of Boca West Country Club’s Board of Governors, and Matthew Linderman, Manager of Boca West Community Advisors. Other dignitaries present included Robert Weinroth, the Mayor of Palm Beach County, and Scott Singer, the Mayor of Boca Raton.

As noted by Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker of Boca West Realty, “There is such a strong demand for home sales and membership at Boca West, and the new Welcome Sales Center will be an excellent resource for our future residents and Members. The past two years have broken sales records in Boca West, and we fully expect that interest to continue through the season ahead. The demand for golf is greater than ever, and buyers have an appreciation for Boca West’s amenities, the Club’s focus on the Member experience, and the wide variety of home styles available.”

About Boca West

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West is a private, resident-only, country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Completion of a $45 million Club expansion is anticipated in the coming months, including a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Lifestyle Center that will include an expanded Fitness Center featuring a core training studio, spinning studio and aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.

Boca West Country Club has been honored as a Platinum ClubÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997, has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine, is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.

For more information, visit BocaWest.com. To inquire about real estate, please call Boca West Realty at 561-665-5855. For questions regarding Membership, please call Boca West Country Club at 561-488-6934.