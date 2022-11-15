Boca Raton Residents Walk for Family, Neighbors Impacted by Alzheimer’s and other Dementia

Walk Path

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, 2,500 residents from across the Boca Raton area gathered at South County Regional Park for Walk to End Alzheimer’s presented by Cross Country Healthcare. Participants raised over $480,000 to fund care and support programs and critical research to, ultimately, find a cure.

Florida has the second highest prevalence of the disease in the nation, with more than 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s. The progressive brain disease has no cure or effective treatment, however that hasn’t stopped residents from fighting to make things better.

Deniz Kilic’s father is living with Alzheimer’s and for her, the walk was about connecting with other caregivers in her community and to help raise funds to support research. Kilic is one of 800,000 Floridians serving as caregivers for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

“The walk is important to me because of my father who was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2017. I walk for him and a cure so no one has to suffer watching their loved one go through this awful disease,” said Kilic.

Danielle Lee is a former caregiver to her mother who passed from Alzheimer’s and says joining others at the walk is also about future generations living in a world without Alzheimer’s.

“My mother passed away from the disease so I saw what it can do to families and the person who has it. I’m very passionate about supporting the walks because it can not only impact me, but my children. If there’s any way of preventing that then I’m here to support in any way I can,” said Lee.

Sue Kimball also lost her mother to Alzheimer’s and is focused on a better future for those not just in her community, but worldwide.

“It’s important that we find a cure so that our children and future generations don’t have to suffer from this horrific disease,” said Kimball.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking.

Residents can still donate to the Walk at alz.org/BocaRaton.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is available for questions and support at 800-272-3900.